As I’ve gotten older, some things have become apparent to me when it comes to my personality.
I’m definitely a kid at heart. My sense of humor tells me that much. And my darling wife saying it from time to time is also proof. It’s true, I laugh at some pretty dumb things, and I like some pretty simple (i.e. childish) comedies. But it’s something I accept about myself. Hey, laughing keeps you young.
I also have some shortcomings on which I’m working, such as watching what I eat, dealing with crowds at the mall or traffic in big cities, and remembering why I walked into a particular room. I suppose that last one has more to do with age than anything.
One thing that took me a little longer to accept about me is that I’m passionate to a fault about things. At the top of the list is my family. If you’ve been anywhere near me during one of my daughers’ basketball games you know of what I speak. I can be downright annoying. It’s not because I know all there is to know about the game. Quite the contrary, I’m still learning. Rather, it’s because my kids are involved and the outcome affects them in a positive or negative way. What I need to learn is to find that line between expressing myself and not embarassing them.
I know the game of baseball much better, which I guess is why I don’t have such outward emotion at my son’s games. That doesn’t mean the adrenaline doesn’t flow freely. I can just keep it in check a little better. So why do I sometimes talk harshly to the television when a Yankee game is on? Because I’m a fanatic when it comes to the Yankees, too. A quick look at my truck will confirm it.
What made me think about this and start typing for this column is that I’m also passionate about my city. I was born here, went to school here, and am raising my family here. I have a natural adoration for this city. In addition, it’s my job to be fanatical about Wahpeton. And that means, from time to time, I may seem agitated during a meeting or be visibly upset when someone’s talking trash about my city. I do my best to remain professional, but we all have our moments.
I guess you could say that, not only do I accept these things about myself but I’m unapologetic as well. I’ve made strides to better myself, but I know there will always be those things for which I’m motivated to express myself. And you know what? That’s okay to me.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.