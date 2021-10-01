The entire case of Christianity, says Paul, rests on the reality of the resurrection. He says basically that, “if Christ be not risen, then all of our reaching is in vain.” That makes the claim that Christ rose from the dead the central tenet of the faith. Observers have noticed that resurrection is foreshadowed in many natural phenomena. Let me explore just a few.
Perhaps the most obvious picture of rebirth is the daily rising of the sun. Even the word, “sunrise,” sounds like “son rise.” If it is true that “the firmament shows forth God’s ‘handiwork’” (Psalm 19:1), then these reminder of Jesus’ miraculous rising from the dead are “designedly” implanted all over God’s creation to remind His children, us, of his son’s glorious victory over “the last enemy which will be overthrown – death.” I might add here that even our daily getting up in the morning is a micro-type of a sort of resurrection.
Many look dead while sleeping. Caesar said of the dead Cleopatra, “She looks like sleep; as if she could catch another Antony in her strong toil of grace.”
Of course the annual return of spring with all of its miraculous renewal clearly celebrates resurrection. It’s the theme of the whole season – the cherry blossoms return to adorn the Capitol grounds and all the plum and apple blossoms grace our own. Chaucer so famously exalts April as a time to start over – when “the young sun hath in the Ram his half course ‘prune.” By April, renewal and rebirth are everywhere – tulip and crocus bulbs are bursting, and every hibernating critter is poking its nose out of its den. This all happens under the sign of Aries, which, if you mistype it, comes out arise.
Doubters of course will call all these parallels coincidence, but it is the nature of doubters to doubt and the nature of optimists to shout at every sign.
Resurrection symbols have not been lost on the poets. Frost noted in “After Apple Picking,” that he woodchuck’s three-month death-like hibernation might give him the ability to analyze whether or not Frost’s own sleep coming on might have a resurrection.
Nor can one ignore the amazing transformation of moths and butterflies as they morph for rather ugly larvae into break taking, even “monarch”-like adults. And mayflies also arise from the mud of the lake or stream bed, taking on beautifully delicate forms – all just for one day’s mating.
One of the most amazing promises given to mankind in the Bible is that someday we shall be able to see Christ as he is, “for we shall be like Him,” having the same kind of glorious body. That’s a “wow!” worth aspiring to. So, like the butterflies, we, too, may be transformed from grubby mortals, into shining heavenly beings.
The story of Joseph in Genesis beautifully typifies the messiah’s resurrection. Joseph’s brothers, envious of their father’s favoring him – what with “the coat of many colors” and all, sell Joseph into slavery by the Egyptians. But Joseph’s amazing wisdom and all-round brilliance soon win such admiration that he is promoted to second in command of the nation. His brothers think he is dead, but, when they are driven by hunter to come to Egypt to beg for food, Joseph forgives them and saves them from the famine.
So Joseph goes from one supposed dead to a glorious leader, graciously willing to forgive and come to his family’s rescue. Scholars say that of all the characters in the Bible, Joseph is the most perfect prototype of the coming savior.
Clearly, resurrection is evidenced in many places, and there are, according to a number of evangelists, recorded instances of people being raised from the dead. Andrew Wommack, the creator of Cheris Bible College in Colorado, says he has seen three of his own family brought back after being certified as dead. I think he has a website one might visit if one were online – which I’m not. We can all hope that we, too, might someday receive full realization of all these amazing wonders.
