Wahpeton was selected by the North Dakota Forest Service as its Community of the Year in 2019.
Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale and family accepted the award at the Trees Bowl and Awards Ceremony held in Fargo during a North Dakota State University football game. Nominations were received from across the state and the award winners were recognized by the North Dakota Forest Service and North Dakota State University.
It was very fitting and much deserved for Mayor Dale and his wife Shane to accept the award. They spent many hours during recent years to water trees along Sixth Street South, Briarwood Court, City Hall, 16th Avenue North and Highway 13 West.
Mayor Dale trimmed all the trees along the highway entrances into Wahpeton to greet visitors with a friendly tree landscape. He helped organize efforts to add bermed dirt islands so trees had rich earthen zones for their roots.
Before the Christmas season, Mayor Dale takes time to help light Dakota Avenue trees to brighten the downtown businesses.
Wahpeton has been a Tree City USA for 35 years. To quality, there must be a Tree Board, forestry ordinances, at least $2 spent on forestry per capita and an Arbor Day event.
Wahpeton has received 24 Growth Awards for its dedication to forestry. Wahpeton has the most Tree City USA Growth Awards of any North Dakota city.
The Growth Award highlights innovative programs and projects, as well as increased commitment of resources for urban forestry. Some projects over recent years include the fruit orchard, City Hall planting, use of Community Enhancement funds, Bobcat volunteers, bird nest and wood duck boxes and restoration of Chahinkapa Park island trees.
Every year, Wahpeton completes tree planting projects that make an immediate impact. For Arbor Day most years, fifth grade students plant trees. This gives every student an opportunity to experience the importance of trees through tree planting.
This year, we were grateful to have Bobcat Doosan volunteers plant trees in the highway median just west of Wahpeton. Earlier in the spring, Cargill volunteers did a great job mulching trees throughout our city and park system. Trees waved thanks during winds for root protection.
During the Tree Bowl Awards Ceremony, NDSU President Dean Bresciani and State Forester Thomas Claeys presented each winner with a Trees Award plaque and limited-edition Centennial Trees print. The award winners were also recognized on the field during the NDSU half-time activities at the Fargodome.
Trees do so much for our city. They are the best stormwater collectors ever. They give us shade when it’s hot and protect us from winds when it’s cold. They extend the lives of our streets and sidewalks. They feed us with many fruits like apples, chokecherries, pears, honeyberries, plums and much more. They protect sensitive shorelines of our rivers from erosion. They provide homes for our birds with holes in their trunks, branches for nests and twigs for nest materials. They are beautiful and diverse with unique, interesting features year-round.
It is good to receive recognition from the North Dakota Forest Service and remindful to continue searching for creative and imaginative ways to include forestry as vital infrastructure in our city.
