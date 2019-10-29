Calling all interested people. We are looking for new ambassadors at the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce. We meet on the second Friday of each month at noon for lunch at the Chamber office or at a hosting business.
This is a great group for networking which helps welcome new businesses into our community. We set up business spotlights and ribbon cuttings to help kick off each new business and share what they have to offer the community. We also visit those that have moved to new locations or have remodeled their current place of business and thank them for making it happen in the Twin Towns.
The Ambassadors also play a huge role in helping plan some of the wonderful events that we have all year long. There is a yearly membership fee to be a member of this group. If you are interested in checking us out, please join us for a meeting to see who we are and what we do. Contact Lisa or Wanda to find out the date and location of our next meeting and make plans to join us.
All new ambassadors would start the following month after they fill out the application and are voted in by the current ambassadors. With that being said, we would love to have you join us. Applications are available on the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber website or you can also stop in and pick one up. If you would like more information about becoming an ambassador please feel free to reach out to us by calling or stopping by. We would be happy to tell you more about it.
Please consider today becoming a part of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber Ambassadors.
