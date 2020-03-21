The North Dakota Newspaper Association Friday asked Gov. Doug Burgum to recognize that newspapers are an “essential service” and should remain in operation even if other business activity is curtailed amid the COVID-19 crisis.
“The last few weeks have vividly demonstrated how our members work closely with government officials to keep the public accurately informed during emergencies,” said NDNA President Karen Speidel in a letter to the governor. “We believe it’s vital that this critical work continue unabated as the COVID-19 crisis unfolds, and that the news media be permitted to perform their constitutionally recognized role without inhibition.”
Speidel, general manager of News Monitor in Wahpeton, asked Burgum for assurance that the state’s traditional, professional news organizations be deemed an “essential service” and remain unrestricted so that the public in all parts of the state may continue to be reliably informed about developments related to their health, safety and welfare.
“We also hope that this status would continue should you issue any future statewide declarations dealing with business limitations.”
Many other states have already designated newspapers and other media as “essential” during a public health crisis, and Vice President Mike Pence has been asked to make a similar declaration on a national level.
Speidel noted that recent experience has demonstrated that a great deal of false and misleading information about the coronavirus has been widely disseminated through the internet and on social media, and that professional news organizations can provide “the most effective antidote” to this kind of bad information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.