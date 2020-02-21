What a winter!
I spent the last two days working with our marketing agency, KAT Marketing, out of Bismarck, putting together video of what people can do in Wahpeton during the winter months (yes, there are things to do here when it’s cold). Ironically, one of the shots we were hoping for was kids sledding on the hill in Chahinkapa Park and skating on the pond.
Well, due to the sub-zero temps we’re experiencing, that wasn’t possible. It’s tough when the weather derails your plans, especially when you have a limited time frame. That’s bound to happen from time to time.
It just seems to be the way things are this winter. Events have had to be postponed. Trips have been cancelled. And everyone seems like they need a good nap, Rip Van Winkle style.
The good news is that spring, believe it or not, is just around the corner. I’ve always said when we get past February, we’re just about in the clear. Despite March going out like a lion at times, the sun still has some power in March, and daylight savings time kicks in.
If you saw the city council meeting on Tuesday, the city made an emergency declaration resolution to aid in preparation for a possible flood event this spring. That doesn’t mean we’re going to have a flood emergency, it just means the city is preparing for such an event. The amount of snow we’ve received this winter coupled with the amount of moisture in the ground means we need to make plans to fight a flood should one arise.
Needless to say, I’ve had it with this winter. It’s time to move on, Mother Nature. I like the change of seasons and I’m ready for spring: baseball, birds, green grass, flowers … and baseball. Yep, spring training has begun and the crack of the bat can’t get here soon enough for this fan.
To get back to the marketing video I mentioned at the beginning, I want to give out a few thanks: the Stacia and Ryan Henningsen family; El Toro Restaurant; Wahpeton Drug & Gift; Tiny Tykes Daycare; and Prairie Rose Carousel/Chahinkapa Zoo. We truly appreciate your help. It’ll be a some months before that video is released, but I’m expecting another fun view of Wahpeton to go along with last summer’s film.
Stay safe, everyone! Warmer days are on the way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.