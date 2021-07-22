We’ve had a very busy July, but it’s not over yet.
This weekend, Wahpeton hosts the North Dakota State Babe Ruth 15U Baseball Tournament. Games start today (July 22) and run through Saturday or Sunday if there’s a rain out. Please roll out the red carpet and welcome all to our community so they’ll want to come back again and again.
Next week is the second annual Headwaters Music Festival. Here’s the lineup for July 29 and 30:
On Thursday, Kroshus and Krew play from 12–2 p.m. on the Heritage Square Plaza; JDCEE plays from 2–4 p.m. in Welles Park in Breckenridge, followed by the Jim Wilson Band from 4–5 p.m.; Steve Worner plays from 4–6 p.m. on the Heritage Square Plaza; and the day wraps up with October Road playing from 6–9 p.m. at the Chahinkapa Football Field, followed by Whiskey Creek from 9–11:30 p.m.
On Friday, On the Mend will play from 12–2 p.m. in Welles Memorial Park, followed by Souled Out from 2–4 p.m. and the Soggy Bottom Science Boys from 4–6 p.m.; Whiskey Creek is back at it from 6–9 p.m. on Fourth Street in Wahpeton between Dakota Avenue and Second Avenue, followed by Passion from 9–11:30 p.m.
As it was last year, all concerts are free events. Water will be available at most venues, and food will be available at the evening shows.
In addition, a Jam Camp will take place in conjunction with the music fest. If you have at least a little experience and would like to learn a few tricks of the trade for performing, contact me at City Hall and I’ll get you information to sign up. The campers will perform on Sunday as an ensemble.
I hope you’ve all been able to find some respite from the heat. August will be slightly slower than July, but there will be plenty for which to look forward to this fall and winter.
