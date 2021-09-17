The Daily News recently published several accounts of the 9/11 tragedy from local readers. Here is my own:
Thanks to my days as a bass angler, relishing the “first light on the water," and as a duck hunter, who understands Psalm 139 where David describes taking the wings of the morning," I've learned to enjoy getting up early. That was also a lesson garnered from farming and being in the Air Police of the USAF. The early morning hours are far too valuable to waste. Much can be accomplished while the rest of the world is asleep.
On the morning of 9/11, during my quiet time with my Bible, Isaiah 13:6 was imprinted on my mind. That verse and several succeeding verses literally sent a chill up my spine. Here's what stood out: “HOWL! for the day of the lord is at hand; it shall come as a destruction from the Almighty. (7) Therefore shall all hands be faint and every man's heart shall melt. (8) And they shall be afraid. Pangs and sorrows shall take hold of them. They shall be in pain as a woman that travails (gives birth). They shall be amazed at one another; their faces shall be as flames. ... (10) For the stars of heaven and the constellations thereof shall not give their light. The sun shall be darkened in his going forth and the moon shall not cause her light to shine.”
Sensing something really bad might be going on, I turned on the TV, just in time to hear news people talking excitedly about the accident that had happened in New York City and showing one of the twin towers aflame. Then, as if on cue, a second plane, a full-sized 727 crashed into the second tower. “My God,” I said, "that was no 'accident,' we're under attack!” The rest of that morning we were glued to our TV set, watching in horror the worst disaster since Pearl Harbor.
I returned to Isaiah 13 and another verse stood out: "I will punish the world for its evil and the wicked for their iniquity, and I will cause the arrogance of the proud to cease and will lay low the haughtiness of the terrible" (i.e. terrorists).
The next morning, I asked the Holy Spirit for another verse, and Isaiah 30:13 came to mind: “Therefore this iniquity shall be to you as a breach ready to fall swelling out in a high wall whose breaking cometh suddenly at an instant.” To me that perfectly describes what I saw when the towers collapsed.
A little background about these impressions we sometimes get might be in order: During the flood of '97 when Audrey and I were frantically trying to get ready to deal with the overland flooding that was coming at Wahpeton from the south, I was bailing out window wells and Audrey was praying. Then she said to me, “Do you know II Chronicles 7:14? “No clue," I answered."
"That phrase keeps coming into my mind,” she said. So I got out the KJV (King James Version) Bible and here's what we read: “If my people who James are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from Heaven and I will heal their land.” A short tale to make, that night of April 4.
As water was beginning to seep into our basement, where we had the rugs rolled up in the center of the floor and our sump pump was running non-stop, the temperature suddenly dropped to -4, freezing the whole flood in place and trucks began diking with loads of clay on, 11th Avenue South, three houses south of ours.
We went to bed, still praying, “Lord, this flood is more than we can handle; we're giving the battle to you.”
In the morning, the only channel still broadcasting on TV had Rev. D. James Kennedy preaching; who announced, “My text for today is II Chron. 7:14: 'of my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face ... '” And Dr. Kennedy went on to teach that too many of us only turn to God when we need stuff, making him a divine errand boy, but God, said Kennedy, wants a personal relationship with each of us. That's what seeking His “face” means.
It seemed amazing to us that the very verse given to Audrey was the one Kennedy explained. That experience settled my belief in God once and for all. I can't audibly ”hear” his voice or anything but I still get imprints from Him of the verses he wants me to ruminate on for the day.
Clearly our “land'' needs healing. We have never been so divided, and the terrorists have not suddenly become our friends. But I also come away from the above with the realization that only the proud believe they can make it on their own without God; the good news of the “gospel of grace” can only be understood by the the meek, the humble, the little children who are quick to believe, quick to forgive, and eager to sit on their father's knee.
