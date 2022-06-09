There’s nothing like the view from the cheap seats.
I only say that because, as I sit and watch a baseball game at John Randall Field, there’s no admission cost (save for tournaments) so in a sense they’re all cheap seats.
But I wouldn’t trade summer nights at the ballpark (baseball or softball) for anything. I’m happy we have nice facilities that offer our youth a chance to play the game they love. And for the fans, both local and visiting. I’ve probably made reference to this before, but I love sitting at a game on a nice night and watching people walk, ride, rollerblade, etc. on the shared-use path that can be seen from John Randall Field. I often think of how visitors see us: the game’s going on, there are people at the swimming pool and playground next door, and those walking their dogs or taking a bike ride on the path; it must look like a very nice place to be. Which it is.
Baseball may no longer be the American pastime, but it’s still very popular. Especially in Wahpeton, where we enjoy our Huskies/Post 20 teams but also take them very seriously. And don’t forget about the Riptide – a combined Wahpeton/Breckenridge high school-age softball team which plays its home games on the NDSCS softball field north of Blikre Activities Center. There’s no shortage of ball games around town in the summer.
That’s why the Fourth of July is a great time for a game (or two or three) of baseball before the fireworks spectacular. As has been the tradition for many years now, Post 20 will take on Post 53 from Breckenridge in a border-battle game to entertain fans and novices alike. Both programs have been gracious in scheduling this game for us every year, and I thank them for that. Most years I have family in town and the game/fireworks are a big part of our Independence Day celebration.
And speaking of fireworks, thanks to our sponsors (and there’s still time to be a sponsor) we’ll have a great show again this year. Little Unny’s has been putting together the show for many years and are planning another fantastic array for 2022.
We’ll see you in the park on July 4!
Chris DeVriesis Wahpeton’s Community Development Director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.