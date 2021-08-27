As summer slowly fades into fall, it is a good time to talk tree watching.
The American elm is our state tree for good reason. They were planted heavily because their vase-shaped branches would canopy over streets and touch each other. Dutch elm disease has devastated them but a few beauties remain. Check out one on the south side of the trail just east of the Sixth Avenue entrance into Chahinkapa Park. It graces a home.
North Dakota’s champion Scotch pine is at the southeast end of Chahinkapa Zoo. Another one next to it is probably is No. 2. The bark is scintillating – flaky, peeling and orange-brown.
Weeping willow branches droop to the ground and give the tree a broad, round-shaped crown. They collect water in the zoo and golf course corner and discourage vehicle short-cuts. A weeping willow is perhaps the signature hole at our north-side disc golf course. And there is a “wow” weeping willow on the west side of Briarwood Court.
One notices plenty of trees in town with yellowing leaves this summer, especially maples. This is not good. The roots are unable to absorb iron from our alkaline soils and likely face eventual death. Trees like sugar maples prefer acidic Minnesota lakes country soils.
Cottonwoods are the largest and fastest growing trees in North Dakota. They are native to riparian forests along rivers, evidenced by the huge trees just south of the Chahinkapa Park shop and overlooking the fish cleaning station at the Kidder Recreation Area. They are stately and look as beautiful in the winter as they do now with their impressive branching patterns.
Schubert chokecherry add color to the landscape, including one with purple colored leaves at the Rosewood Addition entrance just off 16th Avenue North. It is infested with black rot that is trimmed out annually and so far kept it an entrance-worthy tree.
Ohio Buckeye leaves turn orange in early fall and have neat palmate compound leaves. Squirrels like eating its nuts as there are nut shells under the tree just outside my office window along Fifth Street South. A few Ohio Buckeye also greet visitors along Wahpeton’s west entrance.
The mulberries on the south side of the Kidder Rec. Area orchard are growing prolifically. They produced black grainy, pebble-like fruits that were delicious. Robins thought so, too.
Other fruit orchard trees and shrubs produced well this year. Bunches of sour cherries ripened early. Clusters of apricots and purple plums produced well, too. Shrubs like red currant, gooseberries, chokeberries and black currant were full of berries.
Large elephant-ear sized leaves characterize northern catalpa. There is a beauty along 11th Street North at the north entrance to Evergreen United Methodist Church.
American Linden trees grow well in Wahpeton. Let me umpire on Softball Field no. 3 in June any time as a basswood on the third base side sweetens the air with its aromatic white flowers.
River birch with its peeling bark are planted around Volunteer Park at the confluence of the Red River have a great start. We will need to add some mulch to keep their roots moist.
Quaking aspen mini-forests are planted at the Sculpture Park entrances with flattened leaves that tremble even with the slightest breezes and beckon you to look at public art.
Hackberries with corky bark align with RJ Hughes along the golf course drive. They are a hardy, native and durable deciduous tree.
Honeylocust have proven to be another good selection during post elm and ash days. They bring a tropical look with their small leaflets. “Northern Acclaim,” developed by NDSU forestry legend and friend Dr. Dale Herman is highly recommended. One shades my driveway.
Red-twig dogwood offers beauty year-round. The Chahinkapa Park hedge along the First Street North baseball fence looks stunning in a snowy background. Bothersome, invasive and painful thorn-filled buckthorn have invaded this planting and along park ponds. Its seeds are diarrhea like and birds drop them all over.
Most ginkgo along Dakota Avenue have done quite well. Ginkgos have survived since prehistoric dinosaur days. They have neat fan-shaped leaves that yellow in the fall.
Purple blooming lilacs and chokecherry filled trees comprise two of the south side shelter belt rows along the Highway 210 Bypass entering Wahpeton. There are enough for folks to cut blooms for office or home scents, then pick chokecherries in August for jellies, juice or wine.
On the Minnesota side of the bypass, there are olive colored buffalo berries. The tiny red berries are tart until a frost sweetens them.
Many trees are a coming. Honey crisp and chestnut crab apples are being planted in honor of Ralph Erdrich. Modern Woodmen sponsor an annual planting. Otter Tail Power will sponsor a native fruits orchard. Many years from now, one may be a tree watcher’s favorite!
