It is too early for holiday tunes, perhaps, but I will admit that the snow capping the fall leaves is very beautiful in the park and zoo. But, even with nature’s spectacular décor, we opted to be closed this weekend due to the harsh forecast. We wish everyone to be safe and not venture out unnecessarily. We plan to be open normal hours Friday through Sunday (Oct. 18-20) next week.

Other happenings include the following zoo classes. You must pre-register to classes by calling 42-8709.

Ages 2-4

(This age group must be accompanied by an adult)

HALLOWEEN FUN — Oct. 23, 3:30-5 p.m.

Fee: $10 member/$12 non-member

Have a creepy fun time making paper spiders, pumpkins, and silly ghosts. Meet George, the tarantula spider!

Ages 5-8

Bats, Spiders, and all things Halloweenie! Oct. 15 3:30 -5 p.m.

Fee: $10 member/$12/non-member

Make fun and scary Halloween crafts. Meet George the tarantula!

Ages 9 and Up

(Classes for this age category involves more in depth information and live animals)

Team H.O.C.Z. — Oct. 22, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Fee: $5 each time for supplies

Help make enrichment items to assist the zookeepers in their work with the animals. Pre-registration required.

Upcoming events

ZooBoo is coming from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Wild Games Shows is Friday, Nov. 22. You must be at least 21 years or older for this event.

Kathy Diekman, director of Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton

