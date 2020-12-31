It’s holiday time. For many, a time to be thankful; for others a time of loneliness, isolation and despair. I think of that poem, “The Embankment” --- “Now, see I that warmth’s the very stuff of poetry./ Oh God make small that old star-eaten blanket of the sky/ So that I can pull it ‘round me/ and in comfort lie.” London’s skid row can be deathly cold, come winter, if one has no home.
And Edna St. Vincent Millay’s “Love is Not All” reminds us, “Many a one is making friends with Death/ Even as I speak, for lack of love alone.”
King Lear, in his madness, naked and homeless, finally understands the plight of the poor. “Poor naked wretches, where so e’er you are the bide the pelting of this pitiless storm; How shall your house less heads, your unfed sides, your looped and windowed nakedness, protect you in seasons such as this? Oh I’ve ta’en too little care of this. Take physic King; expose thyself to feel what wretches feel, that you may shake the superflux to them, and show the heavens more just.
For you readers out there who perhaps have not yet discovered the joy of giving, let me just say, that once you get into it, you could very well get pleasantly hooked. There are countless worthy causes out there crying out for help: local food shelves, Salvation Army needs, Indian Reservation schools such as St. Joseph’s and St. Labrae or Circle of Nations. Ministries such as Life Outreach Int. which dug water wells for famine stricken Africans and rescue young women that are enslaved into sex trafficking. There are even street ministries that go right into ghettos to rescue addicts, gang members and hookers, lured into crime to feed their addictions.
Many years ago, I started supporting some of these outreaches to the less fortunate. And now on the glide-path to my final terminal, I consider my giving to be perhaps the one thing I can feel good about in an otherwise largely self-serving, hedonistic life.
One of the most moving scenes in all of literature is the one where a prostitute, delivered from stoning, washes Jesus’ feet with her tears, dries them with her hair, then pours an alabaster box of priceless perfume (her life’s savings) on his feet to the horror of the pharisees looking on.
Later, hanging there, bathed in sweat, spit, filth, and his own blood, the scent of that rich perfume with which he was so lovingly anointed, would have been that last hint that perhaps the human race was worth dying for after all. It seems that Jesus had a special love for lepers, outcasts, losers, and little kids. For he reminded us all that “insomuch as you have done it unto the least of these, my brothers and sisters, you have done unto me.”
