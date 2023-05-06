Oklahoma City Marathon runs in remembrance

In the memory of Colton Smith, 2, this child's chair sits in the Field of Empty Chairs, which honors the memory of April 19, 1995 Oklahoma City bombing victims.

The Oklahoma City Marathon touts itself as a “Run to Remember.” There are many reasons Runners’ World Magazine calls it one of the 12 must-run marathons in the country and it was an honor to run it.

The race started in 2001 to honor the 168 victims of the April 19, 1995 bombing and serves as a fundraiser for the National Museum.



Wayne Beyer is the retired Wahpeton Parks and Recreation director.

