Oklahoma City Marathon runs in remembrance

The Oklahoma City Marathon touts itself as a “Run to Remember.” There are many reasons Runners’ World Magazine calls it one of the 12 must-run marathons in the country and it was an honor to run it.
The race started in 2001 to honor the 168 victims of the April 19, 1995 bombing and serves as a fundraiser for the National Museum.
The pre-race Runners Expo featured marathon legends Bill Rodgers, Joan Benoit Samuelson and Dick Beardsley. Their advice was to run your own race and the importance of mental strength.
Wife Joan and myself toured the Oklahoma City National Memorial the day before the marathon. It offered many why answers to running this race.
The Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building was bombed at 9:02 a.m. on that tragic spring morning. Fifteen of 21 children dropped off at a daycare on the second floor were killed.
I’m a proud grandfather of four grandchildren between the ages of one and five. It gets personal when young children are robbed of their lives and one sympathizes by putting himself in another grandparent’s shoes.
Brothers Colton Smith, two-years-old and Chase, three-years-old, died that morning. Others have run in their honor and so would I. They never got the chance to live a long, fulfilling life.
The museum told many stories. A grandmother continuously wailed, “where are my babies” when they were not among the six daycare survivors. A mother working on the third floor survived but her son on the second floor did not.
A nearby “Field of Empty Chairs” included small child-size chairs with names of the 15 daycare victims. It was a solemn time to pay tribute to them.
A pre-marathon sunrise service was held at 5:30 a.m. under the “Survivor Tree,” a majestic American elm that somehow survived the bombing and is a symbol for the resilience of Oklahoma City people. It is meaningful to me. American elm is North Dakota’s state tree.
One hundred and sixty-eight seconds of silence just before the race was somber. It seemed even the birds stopped singing. The temperature, 46 degrees, was perfect for the race start.
More than 1,800 runners toed the marathon start line. Over 19,000 people ran during weekend races that included 5K, kids, seniors, marathon relay and half-marathon events.
My A goal time was 3:45 (New York City Marathon qualifying time) and B goal was 4:05 (Boston qualifier). Central Park in New York City is among destination goals. It is smart to run at least 30 seconds slower than your race pace the first mile. Too many times runners, including myself, start off too fast. The corral was crowded and helped ensure a slow start.
Bricktown at Miles One-Two includes a colorful Oklahoma history mural. Running often helps discover public art. Gorilla Hill at Mile Seven lightened the atmosphere with dozens of volunteers wearing banana outfits. There are long, rolling hills. Gospel music, Native American drummers and jazz bands are invigorating.
At 10.2 miles, a pain shot through my left hamstring like somebody jabbing my leg with a jack knife. During the bombing rescue, one lady’s leg was amputated with a jack knife.
Sometimes you have to run with pain. Self-pity is not allowed when you observe wheelchair participants whose arms double as legs.
The mind and body work together so I talked to myself, convincing my body it was only a cramp that needed to be stretched every couple of miles for the next 16 miles. Run one mile at a time to overcome. Smile for a positive attitude and it won’t hurt as much. Of course, it was a hamstring pull that swelled the leg and turned red with soreness, then purple and black-and-blue to heal during the following days.
The physiological break point comes at the 20-mile mark – the wall. At that time, I saw a V-shaped flock of geese flying high overhead. If they can fly from Texas to North Dakota, I sure can run another six miles.
There is an active oil rig along the route. I pass a large cemetery and wonder how many victims were buried there.
Mile 23 featured Vietnamese dressed in bright red, yellow and green performing a traditional Lion Dance. People were really nice and often said “Thank you for running.” The marathon is personal to them, too.
Leadup to the finish line featured pictures and names of the 168 victims. They stimulate you to sprint as best a 66-year-old can.
The marathon is a setting to be the best you can be. I survived, finishing with a 3:47 time but am tired of B grades.
Something is learned at every marathon and I will be spending more time stretching and strengthening the hamstrings.
Marathon weekends are runcations and we had super times touring the Oklahoma City Zoo and USA Softball Hall of Fame Museum the next day.
The Oklahoma City Marathon may be the most meaningful race in the United States.
Marathons make memories like few other events in your life.