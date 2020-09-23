One in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, making it the most commonly diagnosed cancer among men in the U.S after skin cancer. As a member of the Prevent Cancer Foundation’s Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program®, I want to share the following information as we observe Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.
An estimated 191,930 men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020, with 400 cases expected in North Dakota alone. Yet, all men do not face the same risk. Black American men are 60 percent more likely to be diagnosed and more than twice as likely to die of the disease than white men. They are also more likely to get prostate cancer at a younger age and have more advanced and severe disease when it is diagnosed. More research is needed to determine how much of a role genetics plays in this disparity, or if socioeconomic factors that affect access to health care are the primary cause.
Older age (most prostate cancer cases are in men ages 65 and older) and a family history of prostate cancer are also risk factors. Men who have a father, brother or son who have had prostate cancer are two to three times more likely to develop the disease.
The good news is fewer men are being diagnosed with and dying from prostate cancer. The death rate among Black men has declined faster than among white men, although rates have begun to stabilize for both. The decline may be attributed to changes in screening guidelines. Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing was once widely recommended for those at average risk, but now experts recommend a shared-decision making process with your doctor to decide if testing is right for you. Many prostate cancers grow slowly, and some diagnoses may lead men to be treated for cancers that would never cause them harm, while dealing with side effects of treatment. High levels of PSA could also indicate other conditions that are not cancer, such as prostate inflammation or enlargement.
If you are at average risk for prostate cancer, the Prevent Cancer Foundation encourages you to begin talking to your health care provider about the pros and cons of screening at age 50. If you are at increased risk, start this conversation earlier. If you have delayed a routine check-up or PSA test due to COVID-19, talk to your health care provider about the precautions they are taking to ensure safe conditions, and get those appointments back on the books. You may also be able to talk with your health care provider through telemedicine about PSA testing.
Although this topic might not be one you are comfortable discussing with your healthcare provider or family, it is vital to your health. You may lower your risk of prostate cancer by maintaining a healthy weight, getting regular physical activity and eating a healthy diet with a variety of fruits and vegetables. To learn more, visit www.preventcancer.org/prostatecancer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.