Hello 2021! This is by far the most excited I have ever been to ring in a new year. This year, 2020, is definitely one for the record books, but now I am happy to start thinking about all the opportunities that 2021 will bring.
The new year at the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber begins with membership renewals. We are fortunate to have over 200 members who make up the Chamber. It is a non-profit organization that is run primarily on membership dollars. We connect business, industry, and professional individuals to improve the economy and build a more vibrant and prosperous community.
The strength of the Chamber lies in its membership. Collectively we can accomplish what no one could do individually. Together we can grow our community and bring in new businesses, which benefits everyone.
Thank you to all our current members who support our community. These businesses recognize that being a part of the Chamber is an investment in the growth and development of Wahpeton and Breckenridge. The events and programs we offer are designed to promote businesses and showcase what the Twin Towns have to offer.
If you are seeking exposure, creative ways to reach new customers/market your business, or position your company as a community leader as well as be a part of a growing group of businesses who are dedicated to the betterment of our community, then the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce is definitely for you.
We’d love to visit with you. Give us a call at 701-642-8744 or drop us a note at lisa@wbchamber.net. Stay safe and have a wonderful holiday season.
