Influencers in social media are users who have established a following due to their credibility in a specific industry. They typically post daily and have thousands of followers.
Influencers, of course, did not originate on social media and have been the backbone of society through the years. Those of you reading this influence others daily in everything we do.
Face to face influencers do not reach thousands with each action, but influencing those closer to home and therefore shaping our community. Don’t underestimate the impact we all have to make a difference in our youth.
Tom and I have had the pleasure of presenting at Wahpeton High School Career Day as two out of 129 professionals giving students a glimpse of our field of choice. Some of the students attended our session because they were genuinely interested in the conservation and zoological field. I am certain many attended at the thought of us bringing animals (we did not disappoint).
In each of the groups that filled the classroom in our three sessions, there were a few “zoo kids” who have grown up at Chahinkapa. Through the years they were Junior Keepers, or helpers in other capacities. Some of them tagged along with their parents who volunteered their services while their children were growing up.
In our class audience was Emily Bellmore, daughter of Trudi and Dean, who has been involved in the zoo in many aspects through her life. Next there was Kiera Hansey, son of Kent Hansey, who would bring Kiera and her sister to the zoo while doing in kind work in the summers. Both sisters shadowed the keepers on daily rounds.
Gina Quamme grew up in zoo classes and has been a zoo employee in recent seasons in Grandpa’s Petting Zoo understanding the importance of the close contact with animals. Sitting in the back of the room was Addison (Addy) Barth, daughter of Craig Barth, who has not missed a summer at Chahinkapa Zoo since age 9. Now in her teenage years, she is an important part of our education team!
There were more past students of zoo programs present and it was a thrill to know that the zoo remains a part of who they are. All these young adults are influencers in their own right.
Chahinkapa Zoo is a venue that offers opportunities to ages preschool and older for education opportunities. Registration for classes will be open in May. Ages 14 and older have additional opportunities to be part of our crew in guest services and other areas. Apply within or online. Help us influence our guests and reach thousands in person!
Kathy Diekman is director of Chahinkapa Zoo.
