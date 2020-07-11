So often we hear visiting children express that they want to be a zookeeper when they grow up. It is a coveted job for many boys and girls. The enlistment in the Junior Keeper classes solidifies this claim.
Tom was chiding me last week as we heard yet another young visitor ask the guidelines necessary for zookeeper school. He said, “Yep, everyone wants to be a zookeeper! Have you noticed that NOBODY wants to grow up and be a Zoo Director?”
Getting no response from me as I was no doubt in the middle of zoo director duties he continued, “I bet if I ask any kid today what they want to be when they grow up they will instantly reply, zookeeper!
Well, first of all that is great and I too am happy with the love for animals being fostered in the zoo each day. But, just for fun I agreed with, “It’s a deal. And if you’re wrong, you are grilling steaks tonight!”
So near the end of the day Tom and I walked through the zoo to check out a project. Looking extra smug, he thought he would complete this challenge. A nice family with a little girl was watching our zookeepers training the animals. We joined them a little distance away.
The little girl without solicitation said, “That looks fun!” Tom’s opportunity presented itself and he intervened on this family. “Yes, it is fun!” he said. “I bet I know what you want to be when you grow up!”
The six-year-old beamed and exclaimed, “You do?”
“Yes I do,” he said, and then gestured to me. “But why don’t you tell this lady?”
Turning to me, she proudly announced, “I’m going to be a cheetah!”
And ummm … I will have my steak medium rare.
