Here’s a question I’ve been pondering for weeks now, and I’m sure some (or a lot) of you have also: when will we return to “normal?”
I don’t like the term “new normal” because it implies that we’ll all be wearing masks and never get closer than six feet from each other for the rest of our days. I don’t think it’ll be that extreme, so I’m just going to leave it at “normal.”
So what can we expect the next few months? They say there may be another round of COVID-19 cases coming in the fall. There are still cases popping up now, so I think it’s safe to say it’s not going anywhere for awhile. But that doesn’t mean we have to stop living.
I can tell you I’ve been wicked excited to get out and watch two of my kids play baseball/softball the last few weeks. The weather has been pretty good and sitting outside watching the sports I love has made me very happy.
We’re only a couple days away from the Fourth of July, and as I touted on social media a few days ago there’s no shortage of things to do in Wahpeton. The zoo is open, as are a number of stores and restaurants. The annual border-battle baseball game will take place at (work in progress) John Randall Field, with the annual fireworks display put on by Little Unny’s happening at dusk. If you feel like you need to watch the show from your car, feel free. I just hope you all get a chance to celebrate this weekend and enjoy yourselves.
I’ve been very appreciative of the creativity that’s been shown in our community these last few months. One thing coming up that made me smile is, thanks to a group of parents of this year’s graduating seniors, a mellowed-out prom will be happening in a few weeks. It’s just a way to let the kids have fun with their classmates one more time before they go their separate ways. If any businesses (or individuals) would like to donate to this cause and help curb some costs, please call me at City Hall and I’ll put you in touch with the right people.
And speaking of moving forward, congratulations to the new City Council members sworn in last week: Jason Goltz, Renata Fobb, David Woods, Abby Heitkamp, and Brett Lambrecht. I look forward to working with all of you!
