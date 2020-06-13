Biology happens. It does not take a holiday. The circle of life continues. Which means every species breeds at one time or another and yes they do so anytime and anywhere. So when you visit a zoo with your children you may expect a science lesson.
How a parent answers is of course up to each. But, the inevitable will be asked, “Hey Dad, what are the kangaroos doing?” or “Mom, are the monkeys wrestling?”
Naturally one would expect adults to answer appropriately according to the ages of their children. I am here to tell you that we have heard all kinds of explanations through the years.
Some parents’ “educational” responses that remain in my mind and tickled my funny bone include:
“They are hugging really tightly .... and a lot”
“They are doing yoga”
“Ask your mother”
“Ask your father”
“He’s helping her into the den”
“Oh my God!”
“He’s just telling her a secret”
“Just good ol’ animal lovin’”
“He broke his leg so she is carrying him. “
I am not really making fun at adults. It is a tough subject. We, as zoo crew in uniform are sometimes asked to oblige. Just the other day the cougars were being very “procreative.” And these cats do so with loud vocals. A young girl asked her mom, “What in the heck are THEY up to?” Mom blushed and turning to Tom who was standing near for help said, “Let’s ask Mr. Zookeeper what they are doing.”
Tom replied, “I can ... but do you REALLY want ME to explain to your children the facts of life?”
Turning a brighter shade now, poor Mom said, “C’mon kids! Time to go!”
See you at the zoo!
In Education and Nature,
Kathy
