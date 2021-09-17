The North Dakota Recreation and Parks Association (NDRPA) Annual Conference was held in Bismarck. Kristine Stratton, National Recreation and Parks Association (NRPA) CEO was the keynote speaker.
It has been very helpful to be an active career-long member of NDRPA. Rodger Ehnstrom, a former Park Board Commissioner who doubled as 3M’s personnel manager, knew the value of lifelong learning and encouraged active involvement in our professional organization.
Kristine drove home the importance of Parks-Recreation. The COVID-19 pandemic only reinforced what we already knew – the importance of park facilities and recreation programs in our city’s infrastructure.
Many U.S. citizens don’t have access to parks and green spaces. We are committed to having a park or green space within walking distance of every home.
As a proud grandparent, having a park close enough to where the boys can be put in a stroller for a walk or run has been among the best of times. It does not matter if it is The Woodlands, Texas, Sycamore, Illinois or Wahpeton, North Dakota. People who live close to a park are more physically and mentally healthy.
Parks are calming, healing and transformational. Parks-Recreation should be a health and wellness leader. To improve physical and mental health, medical doctors could simply prescribe “visit a park.”
Parks-Recreation is critical to child development. Just watch their curiosity when they explore play equipment. Share with them the times they take risks, whether it is the first time in a tot swing or coordinating arms and legs on the climbing wall.
Parks-Recreation drives economic opportunities. Local North Dakota Parks-Recreation Departments contribute $950 million and 6,806 jobs to the state’s economic engine. When Chahinkapa Zoo attracts 70,000 out-of-town visitors or we host four-day long baseball tournaments with overnight hotel stays, it brings lots of money to town.
Parks-Recreation is everywhere, uniting people and strengthening communities.
There is much value in community centers. Daily, we see people gather for fun, games, sports, special events and meetings.
Parks-Recreation is essential and adaptable infrastructure. We are fortunate parks, trees and trails are considered along with streets, water and sewer when there are reconstruction projects.
Everyone deserves a great park. Park facilities like picnic shelters host dozens of family reunions and birthday parties because they are trusted gathering places.
Parks-Recreation supports healthy eating, providing land for community gardens. It provides opportunities for inclusion like Special Olympics bocce, bowling, basketball and track-field. Pollinator gardens, flowers and trees benefit conservation and our environment.
Twelve million kids are hungry in our country. Parks-Recreation plays a key role in addressing this societal need by offering a summer food program! Ninety million meals were served nationally to five million kids through parks and recreation and we were happy to provide 18,000 of them.
Youth sports are offered through Parks-Recreation and several non-profits. It is a big picture thing. Kids in youth sports have active healthy lifestyles and perform better in school.
NRPA survey findings revealed much. 260 million people in the United States visited a local park or recreation facility at least once during the past year. More than seven in 10 U.S. residents have at least one local park, playground, open space or recreation center within walking distance of their homes.
Four in five U.S. adults seek high-quality parks and recreation when choosing a place to live. 87 percent of people agree that parks and recreation is an important service provided by their local government. Nearly nine in 10 people agree that it is important to fund local park and recreation agencies to ensure every member of the community has equitable access to amenities, infrastructure and programming.
Parks-Recreation values include essential, driven, passionate, selfless, confident and strong. We are locally committed to serve our citizens and visitors likewise.
