The parks and recreation profession is an incredibly rewarding career. Wahpeton seventh grade students are interviewing local officials to learn about different professions and it was a great opportunity to assess and document the years.
The parks and recreation director oversees park facilities and recreation programs, supervising the park superintendent, zoo director and recreation director, who directly manage their departments.
My 40-year career follows Park Superintendent Wendell Langendorfer’s 32 years, so people who get hired by the Wahpeton Park Board get serious about long-term commitments.
Parks and recreation is a very appealing job. Where else can you get paid for hobbies like hunting, playing sports, public art, forestry, fishing, running, gardening and cross-country skiing?
College degrees prepare you for many professions. A NDSSS pre-education degree and Moorhead State physical and health degree puts one in a good position. Teaching, recreation center management, wildlife agencies, therapeutic recreation and many non-profits could have been other avocations.
We work when other people play and there are long hours. Days can start at 4:30 a.m. and last until 10:30 p.m. A 100-hour workweek is not unusual. There is no such thing as overtime with exempt positions.
Challenges include satisfying diverse recreation interests. Recreation addresses what leisure activities people desire during free time. Our small size can limit offerings.
The profession offers much joy. Public service offers so much value to people.
You have the ability to make a difference in people’s lives. You get to work with incredible people like Special Olympics athletes and happy elders at Art4Life. You get to see parents and their children doing things together outdoors, like catching catfish off a fishing pier. It is job that you can love coming to work each day.
Professional careers take lots of hard work. Most things can be accomplished if you are willing to work hard. Don’t assign anything you wouldn’t do. I’ve cleaned lots of bathrooms.
Many job aspects take experience and repetition. Public speaking can be improved throughout your career. Even professional speakers get nervous. That is okay, as it shows your desire to orate compelling discussion. Writing grants is another evolving job responsibility.
We all have mentors. Fargo Park Superintendent Bob “Goose” Johnson, a dreamer, was a highly respected professional. He envisioned the Fargodome and it was enlightening watching his “Dog and Pony Show” to share his vision. You were right, Goose!
Be passionate about your career. It is critical to be a lifelong learner. At age 64, I find it’s still stimulating to read magazines and books, watch webinars, go to conferences and talk with other professionals. Always be hungry to learn in a rapidly changing world.
Read, read, read. “They Call Me Coach” by former UCLA Basketball Coach John Wooden, “Seven Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen Covey and “Daily Reader” by John Maxwell are great books in our library. They teach you about leadership, time management and positivity.
Have a positive attitude. Replace any negative thoughts with positive things. Be happy and grateful with what you have, not what you don’t have. A gratitude journal works great. Consider writing down things every day you are grateful for.
Take pride in your work. Remember the little things and details really make up the big things.
There are challenges with every profession. Personnel management is never easy and there isn’t enough money to do everything you want to do.
A life balance should always be maintained and remember to do the important things first. Family, friends, faith and your time are all important and should be scheduled.
Be a good listener. Some of the best ideas come from ordinary citizens. Always be open to change and better ways of doing things.
Take risks. Learn from mistakes.
Don’t try to do it alone. We have done the best with supportive partners like state agencies, schools, non-profits, volunteers, service clubs and businesses. It is the best way to duplicate yourself!
