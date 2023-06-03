Parks and Recreation critical to local endeavors

Parks and recreation is critical to the well-being of Wahpeton. Outdoor parks, trails, community facilities and recreation programming offer places for citizens and visitors to participate in healthy, social and physical activities.
People desire to live in cities with a high quality of life that offer a diversity of facilities and programs. More and more, families will decide where to live, then pursue professions that are becoming more mobile all the time.
Small, rural areas are attractive to many people. Wahpeton is safe, fun, welcoming and progressive. Residents are five minutes away from all the amenities you need.
North Dakota and Illinois are two states that have separately elected park boards. It ensures there is a citizen-elected board that meets regularly to assure the quality of park facilities and recreation programs.
Physical wellbeing is a high priority for local government. Parks offer opportunities to be outdoors to get active and lead a physically and mentally healthy lifestyle. There are year-round opportunities, like the Rosemeade Chalet with ice skating, sledding, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing in the winter. There are many opportunities for children to get an hour of physical exercise a day and adults to get 150 minutes of exercise a week. Parks were go-to hotspots during and after COVID. Trails are available for walkers and runners 24-7.
Mental health benefits from time outdoors in parks. It is good to get out the door, breathe fresh air and listen to birds instead of people. Meditate by not worrying about the past that cannot be changed anyway and focus on the gifts Mother Nature bestows on you in the moment. Take a time out from health challenges, financial uncertainty and relationship issues. Deep breaths through the nose are relaxing and better for you.
Physical health has many avenues through parks and recreation, whether indoors in gymnasiums or outdoors in the parks. Sports facilities include baseball, football, soccer, basketball, tennis, Pickleball, volleyball and others. After-school sports practices and open gym provide safe, reliable places for supervised youth activities. Bone builder classes for seniors offer social opportunities.
Healthy development of youths is a main goal of parks and recreation. The Summer Food Program offers free meals to continue programs available during the school year. Parks and recreation agencies across the country are the second largest provider of meals outside of the home. Community gardens and fruit orchards support healthy eating, producing fruits and vegetables grown in our own rich soil.
Children grow up in the parks. Some play sports, some meet at the basketball court, some make forts along the river and some roller blade through. For many young people, it is their first job, like being a youth sports coach, lifeguard or park maintenance cleaner. Many graduation pictures feature a beautiful park or river backdrop.
Parks and recreation is the mother of local natural resources and environmental awareness. Cleaning litter and restoration of the Kidder Rec Area lowhead dam to a rock rapids are examples. Public access and river recreation are enhanced with fishing piers, a boat ramp, trails and shoreline fishing areas that connect people with the outdoors. Green spaces break up asphalt and concrete jungles.
Tourism and economic impact are important features of parks and recreation. Chahinkapa Zoo and Lonnie Halverson Carousel are destinations that attract 10 times the city’s population. Year-round picnic shelters host family and class reunions that bring thousands of relatives, friends and visitors to town with fresh resources. Or just host a casual family picnic. Special events like Blue Goose Days, July 4 fireworks and baseball tournaments headquarter in the park.
Parks and recreation inspire vision for unique facilities like the zoo. And there are more dreams, like a Recreation Center, splash pad, accessible playground and indoor tennis courts. Parks are free, welcoming people of all ages, nationalities and choices, supporting social cohesion.
Partnerships are formed with the Three Rivers Arts Council to offer culture, Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club to get youths outdoors, Special Olympics to provide recreation for people with disabilities and Head of the Red Youth Activities Association to manage an indoor ice arena.
Streets, police and utilities are important city infrastructure. So are parks and recreation.
Wayne Beyeris the retired Wahpeton Parks and Recreation director.