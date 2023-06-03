Parks and Recreation critical to local endeavors
Courtesy MCC

Parks and recreation is critical to the well-being of Wahpeton. Outdoor parks, trails, community facilities and recreation programming offer places for citizens and visitors to participate in healthy, social and physical activities.

People desire to live in cities with a high quality of life that offer a diversity of facilities and programs. More and more, families will decide where to live, then pursue professions that are becoming more mobile all the time.



Wayne Beyer is the retired Wahpeton Parks and Recreation director. 

Tags