Positive mentors are an inspiration for personal and professional development. I was fortunate to benefit from three outstanding parks and recreation professionals.
Lyle Kath was Wahpeton’s first recreation director. He started many programs and activities that continue today.
Lyle was a person of strong Christian faith and always did the right thing, sometimes challenging when it wasn’t popular with constituents.
He saw the value of youth sports tournaments that brought tourism and economic activity to Wahpeton, starting the Little Guy and Little Miss Basketball Tournaments.
Lyle had a calm demeanor and treated customers calm and respectfully. Disputes, complaints and criticism are best handled peacefully.
He was active in adult recreation activities, including softball, flag football and volleyball. He helped start the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Hardees amateur baseball team. When you love the parks and recreation profession, it resonates that you enjoy its programs and facilities, too. A user’s perspective, including your own, is helpful for management.
Lyle was a sports official, always giving back to youth and school sports. He was a high quality, professional referee and every time out with him was a valuable learning experience.
He loved fishing with his father, Reuben, for sunfish and crappies on Olaf Lake near Pelican Rapids. Lyle knew the importance of taking time to enjoy outdoor recreation yourself.
Dr. LaVernia Jorgensen, a recreation professor at the University of North Dakota, always reminded city parks and recreation employees that learning is lifelong, never done. She relentlessly encouraged pursuit of master’s degrees and continuing education.
As per her advice, we kept all the parks and recreation magazines in stacks for reference. People need to remember that encyclopedias were once our Internet of knowledge and written materials were valuable resources.
Dr. Jorgensen was a champion for women’s equality and taught all of us the importance of treating people equally.
She cherished the parks and recreation profession with passion and helped start the North Dakota Recreation and Parks Association so professionals could network. A scholarship was started in her name to help parks and recreation staff seek professional development opportunities.
Dr. Jorgensen loved the outdoors, taking students on weekend camping trips. She always hoped to see northern cardinals, her favorite bird on hikes, and filled her home with cardinal themed pieces. Dr. J desired to get young people outdoors.
Bob “Goose” Johnson was the director of Fargo’s parks. He was a visionary dreamer. The North Dakota Recreation and Parks Association awards the “Golden Egg Award” in his honor for innovative park projects.
When we went out for coffee a couple times at Mom’s Kitchen, two napkins were needed, one for his favorite pastry and another for sketching ideas.
Goose is the person behind the Fargodome. It was exciting to be in a room with him when he explained its blueprint to fellow professionals. He had the ability to form incredible partnerships and showed the value of city parks and recreation unified with higher education — North Dakota State University. Anybody who has experienced the Thundering Herd at a football game or marathon understands.
Goose helped start Trollwood Park for outdoor theatre and showed the value of public art in parks. He hired horticulture staff to plant thousands of colorful flowers at picnic shelter entrances and other park facilities. Public garden plots and fruit orchards were incorporated into parks.
Lyle Kath, Dr. LaVernia Jorgensen and Bob “Goose” Johnson, the best of parks and recreation role models, taught many things to serve and make a difference – passion, organization, lifelong learning, integrity, hard work, perseverance, respect, change, vision, leadership, listening, partnerships, communication and enthusiasm.
Hopefully you benefitted from an influential mentor and are one yourself.