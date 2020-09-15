The Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce and Southern Valley Economic Development Authority would like to thank everyone who participated in the Apparel Stores Survey. Over the last month 272 people took the online survey.

The purpose of this study was to acquire feedback from apparel store customers in Wahpeton and Breckenridge. The information obtained will be presented to retail stores to better meet the needs of our area consumers.

For the next phase of this project we will be forming focus groups to further discuss the results of the study and gain additional information. The focus groups will meet on Monday, Sept. 28 from 9–10 a.m. or 1–2 p.m. at the Chamber Office at 1505 11th St N in Wahpeton.

We are currently looking for participants to share feedback on the local apparel shopping experience to help better develop our community and identify opportunities. Each focus group will consist of 7–9 people with two time slots available. Topics will include product offerings, market opportunities, customer experience, etc.

If you are interested in being part of these focus groups and would like to share your feedback, please contact the Chamber by calling 701-642-8744 or email lisa@wchamber.net or justin@sveda.biz to register. You can also scan this QR code to register online.

LISA KUNKEL is Executive Vice President of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber.

