I wish to commend the community for pitching in yet again and showing support for Chahinkapa Zoo during Wild Games Shows revised edition. The raffle was very successful with 1,200 tickets sold and the Tickle Your Ribs dinners brought many compliments.
We are not the only organization finding new ways to sustain. There are a number of non-profit groups and clubs selling raffle tickets or other items whether in person or online. Local businesses are an excellent example of being safe and creative over these last months and I am hopeful they will survive and prosper in the New Year. I am certain that more hurdles lie ahead and equally certain that good folks have each others’ back.
In the spirit of the holidays and partnering Chahinkapa Zoo and the City of Wahpeton wish to offer a favorite tradition. The Annual “Save the Earth Tree” event will be on Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 5 – 7 p.m. Naturally this year brings a different style adhering to all safety guidelines.
Drive down Holiday Lane at Chahinkapa Park on your way to the Ehnstrom Nature Center at Chahinkapa Zoo. There you will receive the Twelve Days of Christmas Crafts AND a Holiday Cupcake Kit to do at home.
We are so happy to offer this in the tradition it was intended, as an old fashioned Christmas event FREE to you and your family! Crafts and Cupcake kits one per family while supplies lasts.
Stay tuned for next week’s column for the history of Chahinkapa Zoo’s Save the Earth Tree.
In the meantime keep your good cheer. There are so many positive things happening around our community. People in health care and businesses are doing their utmost to serve you. They need our encouragement. It is disheartening to hear criticism and unsolicited “advice” from naysayers.
I was in earshot of an angry patron at a business recently. Telling those near him he was going to give the manager a “what for” and how he could not believe the wait time. I wanted to fire back in defense of the business, but that would have added to an uncomfortable situation.
Instead I remembered another Winston Churchill quote and from my place in line six feet away I recited, “Life is fraught with opportunities to keep your mouth shut." Then I added, “Now might be a good time for that." He looked back only once and his face mask probably hid a sneer. However, staying optimistic I would like to imagine he wore a smile.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.