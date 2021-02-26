Way back in November 2019, I wrote a little piece about how a couple of lovely gals named Barbara had influenced my high school formative years by supplying me with confidence-building personal attention. But I had left out the memorable interval between the attention Barbara Brown gave me and my later realization that all that attention was just given to me to make her boyfriend, my pal Roger Wold, whom she really liked, jealous.
I had forgotten that I had a whole weekend to find out “how it feels to have wings on my heels and to fly down the street in a trance.” Remember Rosemary Clooney’s hit, “Hello Young Lovers?”
So the Saturday morning after the sock hop and that “magic moment” of saying goodbye to Barbara Brown on her front porch, I awoke after a little-sleep night, with the powerful need to climb Peterson Butte.
As I may have hinted before, being uprooted from Fairmount, North Dakota, and replanted at the foot of that 1,000-foot Oregon mountain was for me the single most transformative event in my entire early life. Whole new vistas of great hope, possibilities and opportunity were opened up.
So with little on my mind that April morning but Barbara Brown, I literally sprinted up the logging road half a mile from my house that led from the valley floor all the way to the top of Peterson Butte.
I found myself rapt in the wonder of an absolutely surreal Oregon spring day. Everything on the butte had come alive: the blackberries were in profuse bloom, as were wild pears, wild apples and alpine flowers everywhere breathing out such heady fragrances “that the winds were love-sick with them.”
About three quarters of the say up, I began to see sheaves of clouds nestled in the ravines on both sides of the trail and the foliage hanged as I climbed from mixed conifers through oak forest and finally up among the towering ancient Douglas firs that priested the east peak. Then the trail broke off tot he west and up toward the bald crest of the mountain.
But suddenly, about 1,000 yards from the top, I found myself totally enveloped in cloud so thick I could barely keep to the path. Still, I pressed on and then, voila! At the very top, the clouds broke and I was standing on a little grassy knoll looking out over a vast ocean of white clouds. Overhead, the sun was beaming brightly, and far off, across the clouds to the east, the Three Sisters, ancient extinct volcanoes long dormant, shone in dazzling whiteness, their snowy caps gleaming in the sun near Bend.
Off to the north/north-east, Mt. Jefferson towered looking like a ghostly white ship above the darker, tree-clad Cascades. Straight off tot he west, Mary’s Peak, the highest peak in Oregon’s coastal range, looked out over the Pacific and over its white shoulders at me a hundred miles to its east.
So with my heart overflowing with exhilaration, it was time to sing. I had recently seen the movie, “The High and the Mighty,” so I let it fly: “Once on a high and windy hill, In the morning mist two lovers kissed, And the world stood still. Yes, love is a many splendored thing.”
Then I made a great rambling speech extolling the loveliness and perfection of Barbara Brown, and one thanking Barbara Hickock, whose first seventh grade peck on my cheek had given me the confidence to kiss goodnight the beautiful Barbara Brown.
I was living a real “Rocky Mountain High.” It looked like I could have hopped, skipped and jumped all the way to Albany, Salem, Corvallis and Eugene on those heavenly clouds.
Then, sadly they began to break up and I could see Lebanon amid the patchwork of fields, and creeks and dwellings that decorated the valley floor.
Soon most of the clouds had returned to their usual heights – all but Cloud Nine, which I raced all the way back down the logging trail to the valley floor – leaping logs and jumping bushes, just like “Jim Thorpe: All American.” (I had just seen that movie)
So it was with great anticipation that I climbed onto the school bus Monday morning only to be smitten in the kisser the eyes with stark reality. I did a John Wayne double-take: There, eight seats back and snuggling up to Roger Wold sat Barbara Brown. She had a sympathetic look in her beautiful brown eyes. And a twinkle, and a faint blush.
At least something in her soul remembered Friday night’s “moment made immortal with a rush of wings unseen” on her front porch.
And I, here decades later, still remember that “night to remember.” And, oh yes, Barbara Brown became Mrs. Roger Wold, and I hope they’re still alive ’n’ thriving. Heck, that ain’t old; our bodies may be wrinkling up a little, but our spirits are deathless and in Heaven, we’ll all look 30.
So stay strong, my aging cohorts: there are “divine things well-enveloped, I swear to you there are divine things more wonderful than you can dream,” (from “Song of the Open Road” by Walt Whitman).
