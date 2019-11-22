My friends, I need your help.
The city is decorated to the brim, with lights on Dakota Avenue, the Leach Public Library lawn, the Richland County Courthouse lawn and Chahinkapa Park. My hope is that we’ve created something that will add to your enjoyment of the holidays and Wahpeton will be full of spirit the next six weeks (and, of course, beyond).
Here’s where I need your help. Holiday Lane in Chahinkapa Park has a lot of cords on the ground powering the many trees and figures we spent a lot of time and energy putting up. While we were decorating, we found a number of cords that were frayed due to being run over by snowmobiles. So, if you’re a snowmobiler, or know someone who is, please keep them out of Holiday Lane.
There shouldn’t be snowmobiles in the park in the first place, but I understand there needs to be a way to get to the river. My request is that you please find another way than going along Laura Hughes Drive. Not only are there cords to tear up or possibly get caught on, we have new figures gracing the lane that are staked to the ground. You may run into one of them. So again, please avoid Holiday Lane. Let’s keep that area nice for people to enjoy.
In addition, I’m hoping there won’t be a rash of vandalism in the park, or anywhere in the city. Not only is there a lot of time invested by a number of people (thanks to the city street crew and volunteers from Ag Country Farm Credit Services), but the decorations are an investment made by the city to brighten the holidays. Please don’t spoil the spirit by vandalizing what we have. Let’s all keep a watchful eye and make sure what’s meant to bring joy does exactly that.
And speaking of decorations, don’t forget about the 150th-sponsored lighting contest for residents. Although the main celebration events will be done in just over a week, the lighting contest goes until Friday, Dec. 13. So if you want to bring out your inner “Griswold” and light up the night, let me know and we’ll add you to the list.
A group of judges will be going around to all the participants and deciding on three winners to receive prizes. Then, a list of participants (only addresses) will be compiled so that others can get out and see what you’ve done.
Have a Happy Thanksgiving!
