Our son and daughter-in-law gifted us a trip to see them over Father’s Day weekend. We were looking forward to what we knew would be a relaxing and wonderful time.
A young family was seated behind us on the plane. It started out with an excited little boy playing with the shades. His father was encouraging him to leave them closed as he reached up to open my window. We assured him that we didn’t mind and open was fine with us. Later, as Tom was dozing off I saw him lurch forward slightly as the little cutie kicked the back of his seat. Tom laughed knowing our young flight companion was getting restless. It kept up and soon Tom was simply “putting up with it.”
The child became less adorable. I thought it funny until the screaming began. I don’t think the parents could see our exchange of looks over the seat backs. But, I am fairly confident they more than likely heard Tom say , “What the h—-.!”
I reminded him that our kids were little once. Through the voluminous wails we heard the dad trying to quiet his son’s (now obnoxious) demands with “deal making” tactics. I felt compassion for him and his efforts. His failed efforts. Soon it was evident who would win the bargaining and the “entertainment” continued for the duration.
Being stranded an extra 30 minutes on the tarmac upon landing in Nashville was a test of patience. It could have been likened to a hostage situation for the kid’s parents AND fellow passengers. Tom’s ears must have been popped because he was now talking a little louder, “God! I have to say something!”
I assured him that he already has and we all know.
Fifteen minutes later waiting for our suitcase, I looked across the baggage carousel. There they stood, a harried little family. I tried to not make eye contact but, when I did the boy’s father was staring at us. No doubt he was absolutely focused on us. I whispered to Tom, “Oh no! He heard us talking about his kid! He is hating us. “
“Nah,” Tom said, “Look again …. those aren’t angry eyes. That is a look of envy. He is jealous and wants to be us … because we aren’t traveling with kids.”
