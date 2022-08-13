When Roger Jensen and Jim Oliver, of Wahpeton, took on the project of finding and restoring an antique carousel, their search took them around the United States. Their hopes were growing dim when a lead came about a carousel in Minnesota. After tracking down the owner of the carousel, Roger Hildebrand of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, they were happy to find that the carousel he had was complete and original. All of the machinery and horses were there and in restorable shape. It was purchased and a new search was on for the money and people who had the talent to restore it.
We were fortunate to find Lonnie Halverson and Delores Berg. They were the key artists responsible for the majority of the restoration process. After the 20 plus coats of paint were stripped, the horses were brought to Lonnie. Many of them had to have legs, teeth, tails, saddles, etc., recarved. In addition, many of them had a case of wood rot. All of the rotten and damaged wood was removed and Lonnie carved new pieces in their place. When the woodwork was done (estimated to be 60-80 hours each), the horses were taken to be painted. Delores painted each of them to have a different personality and flare. She spent as much as 50 hours on each one.
The original plan for the building to house the carousel was a seasonal building designed by Roger Jensen. This gradually evolved to the wonderful year around facility we now have. Construction was started in May of 1992 and was made possible with the generous help of the Odd Fellows, Rebekah’s, United Way of Richland-Wilkin and numerous others. Countless donations of time and materials enabled us to finish the building and put the carousel together by Oct. 15, 1992.
The Prairie Rose Carousel is located in Chahinkapa Park, across the parking lot of Chahinkapa Zoo.
