Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

When Roger Jensen and Jim Oliver, of Wahpeton, took on the project of finding and restoring an antique carousel, their search took them around the United States. Their hopes were growing dim when a lead came about a carousel in Minnesota. After tracking down the owner of the carousel, Roger Hildebrand of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, they were happy to find that the carousel he had was complete and original. All of the machinery and horses were there and in restorable shape. It was purchased and a new search was on for the money and people who had the talent to restore it.

We were fortunate to find Lonnie Halverson and Delores Berg. They were the key artists responsible for the majority of the restoration process. After the 20 plus coats of paint were stripped, the horses were brought to Lonnie. Many of them had to have legs, teeth, tails, saddles, etc., recarved. In addition, many of them had a case of wood rot. All of the rotten and damaged wood was removed and Lonnie carved new pieces in their place. When the woodwork was done (estimated to be 60-80 hours each), the horses were taken to be painted. Delores painted each of them to have a different personality and flare. She spent as much as 50 hours on each one.



Tags

Load comments