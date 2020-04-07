Presentations for businesses during pandemic

Staying informed on the ever-changing programs available to your business and your employees is a struggle. Which program is right for you? Who can you turn to for accurate information?

This week will begin a series of Zoom presentations by area professionals you know and trust designed to help you make sense of what’s happening with programs for businesses affected COVID-19.

Monday, April 6 at 1 p.m. — Daniel Julson from Nadine Julson CPA will be presenting on the Family First Coronavirus Response Act (EPSLA and EFMLEA), the Employee Retention Credit, delay on payroll tax along with Federal and State tax updates. Please join us to learn how these changes could impact your business.

Wednesday, April 8 at 1 p.m. — Hear from Amber Metz- Lake Agassiz, Cortnee Jensen — ND Dept of Commerce, Daniel Julson — Nadine Julson CPA, and Greg Wagner from West Central Initiative on the different funding programs and options created by SBA, State of North Dakota, and State of Minnesota to help businesses during the COVID-19 health event.

Thursday, April 9 at 1 p.m. — Hear from Becky Lankow from our ND Job Service office in Wahpeton on updates on the ND Unemployment, qualifications and options.

These presentations are limited to 100 people so you must register to attend. Please check Southern Valley Economic Development Authority, Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce, or Southern Valley Strong Facebook pages for links to register.

You may also contact lisa@wahpeton-breckenridgechamber.com to get the link or go to the events calendar on the chamber website at www.wbchamber.net.

Thank you to all the presenters who have offered to help keep us informed.

Lisa Kunkel is Interim Executive Vice President Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce

