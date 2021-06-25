Here’s a riddle:
What do you get when you welcome 200 bikers to Chahinkapa Zoo?
You get a group of amazing philanthropists who would do anything for the animals!
The Prometheus Motorcycle Club Annual Zoo Run is Saturday, June 26. This outstanding group has sponsored this benefit for 36 years!
The Chahinkapa Zoo Association is most appreciative of the hard work and dedication that is behind this huge event.
Each member is very dear to our hearts! Please show them your support for Chahinkapa Zoo at 12 p.m. on Saturday.
It is quite a sight to behold when this beautiful collection of motorcycles leave for the big ride.
The exit route out of Wahpeton this year is Fourth Street North to the 210 Bypass over to Minnesota. Come out and wave them on!
Don’t forget to stop on down to the zoo for the Appreciation Pancake Breakfast for the bikers. We invite the public to dine on pancakes, sausages, coffee and juice starting at 9 a.m. Free will offering.
Find out more at www.zoorun.com.
With appreciation,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.