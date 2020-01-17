I recently received a copy of the latest North Dakota Travel Guide and read through it looking for any instance in which I found the name Wahpeton.
We’re actually named a fair amount of times (our great zoo being the main reason), but I also found a few places where we should be named but were not. That’s something on which I’ll be working.
One area in which I feel we’ll be getting more attention in the future is our arts culture. I’ve mentioned in this column a number of times how proud I am of the growing arts culture we have in Wahpeton. I think it’s a perfect balance for some of our other strengths.
Everyone knows I’m a sports fan and love our Huskies, Blades, Bolts, and all. We have teams and facilities to entertain us with riveting matches. Now, we’re bolstering another strength with the arts. Imagine how strong this community will be when we’re recognized as being a place for arts as well as other entertainment. It’ll happen soon.
Just look around town: in addition to the art gallery and our music and drama programs, there are a growing number of sculptures popping up. One in particular that was brought to me that I’m very excited about will be up (barring any trouble) along Highway 13 when you enter Wahpeton this spring. It’ll tout four things we’re known for and add some color and art to our main entrance.
Then, of course, there’s the Chahinkapa Sculpture Garden. It’s doubled in size over the last couple of years, and the idea has come up that there be a sculpture big enough in size to be something for which Wahpeton is known. As Minneapolis has the cherry/spoon and Chicago has the bean, so Wahpeton would have a large, maybe 30-foot, tree sculpture that would drive people to say, “Oh, Wahpeton … that’s where that tree sculpture is.” It would add yet another attraction to our growing list of things to see.
This is still in the idea phase, but it’s something I’m very anxious to see come to fruition.
And now, since they’re predicting a major storm (which should be in full effect by the time you read this), I’m going to give a big thanks to our street crew and emergency responders who have to make extra preparations for events like this. You all make us proud and we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without you. Thank you!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.