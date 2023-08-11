Races add excitement, spice to life

Races commit you to physical exercise, better health, improved eating habits and a training routine to be successful. It is as simple as placing one foot in front of the other.

 Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Fall is an opportune time to consider entering a run / walk race. There are many 5K (3.1 miles), 10K (6.2 miles), half-marathon (13.1 miles), marathon (26.2 miles) and ultramarathon (any race longer than a marathon) opportunities. Summer time heat will soon be replaced with cool and comfortable fall running weather.

WAYNE BEYER is the former Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director.

