Races add excitement, spice to life

Fall is an opportune time to consider entering a run / walk race. There are many 5K (3.1 miles), 10K (6.2 miles), half-marathon (13.1 miles), marathon (26.2 miles) and ultramarathon (any race longer than a marathon) opportunities. Summer time heat will soon be replaced with cool and comfortable fall running weather.
Races commit you to physical exercise, better health, improved eating habits and a training routine to be successful. It is as simple as placing one foot in front of the other. Cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength, and overall endurance all benefit.
A 5K race training program can be as short as three weeks or maybe you walk enough to handle the mileage. Marathons need a longer time commitment, at least three months. Building self-discipline is enhanced.
Often, 5K walks are fundraisers for important causes like cancer research, mental health, Hopeful Heart Project, Alzheimer’s research and many others. Walk for something bigger than you. Support a cause. Fundraiser runs / walks are meaningful and fulfilling.
I’ve enjoyed marathons that benefit others, including Fargo — Shoes for Kids, Oklahoma City — National Memorial, Winnipeg — Special Olympics and Memphis – St. Jude’s (December).
Run / walks are community. They often help somebody you know. Some day it could be you.
Enter a short race and it may excite you to challenge yourself to consider a longer distance. It is less about the distance and more about the experience.
Races are opportunities to do things as a family. I’ve been fortunate to run half-marathons and marathons with my wife and daughters. I look forward to a race with grandchildren. Parents push their children in strollers. Many run with friends and co-workers. Some runners do it for somebody close they have lost.
If you love recreation and sports, races are terrific sporting events. It is exhilarating at the start of a race with great music tunes, buzz and standing abreast with other like-minded amateur athletes in the corral. Share anticipation, nervousness and tension before a race. Enjoy every step of the race journey. Crossing the finish line is a feeling of great accomplishment and pride.
Races can be “runcations.” You can see the United States, even the world. Being on your feet is the best way to see and experience natural resources, neighborhoods, downtowns and public art.
They get you outdoors. Run along the rivers, like the Mississippi River in the Twin Cities Marathon.
Inspire others. Elders can show age does not have to slow you down. I am often humbled by people with disabilities who use a running wheelchair. Slow or fast does not matter.
Do it because you can. Have the confidence that you can do it. Push your limits and maximize your God-given gifts. Races help you learn about yourself – mental and physical strengths and weaknesses.
Races delve deeper than physical fitness. Walking and running are therapeutic, often the best way to handle stress. Races build self-esteem and self-confidence.
Races are fun, like one big party. The race team, especially all the volunteers at the start, along the trail and end are amazing. Post-race activities typically feature food and drink. It is a time to make friends with other people who have like interests.
A race is a culmination of a journey that adds excitement to your life. Races spice life. We all benefit from setting goals and the focus and planning to reach them.
Pick the race right for you and cross its finish line this fall. Take time to celebrate a well-earned personal achievement and a lifelong memory.
WAYNE BEYERis the former Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director.