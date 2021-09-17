This past week was spent in the Nisswa/Brainerd, Minnesota area. Tom and I had the pleasure of taking care of two of our grandchildren while their parents were away. This is vacation time well-spent, as there are never enough grandparent opportunities.
The last time we had them in our charge during the academic year, only one of them was in school. This meant that we had all day to play with our grandson while his older sister was off learning. It was different now.
Ashlyn is in fifth grade and Connor in first grade. How hard can this be for two grown adults who have raised five children successfully? Well, apparently we forgot a few things. But their mother (our daughter) was well-prepared and gave us the all too important “Binder.”
This bible holds all the “how to” and “when to” for everything. From waking up in the morning to going to bed at night we had step-by-step instructions. We learned in earlier years from a babysitting expedition not to scoff at the “binder” because we use it, need it, and dare I say, “love it”! By Monday afternoon, we had opened it four times just to enter the soccer schedule and addresses of each practice into our phones. Water bottles, cleats, pick ups, drop offs, and snacks were all carried out due to a meticulous mother.
I mockingly commented to Tom that our daughter didn’t include a paragraph on how to dress our grandson for school.
It took awhile to get the routine down and just when we did the extra curriculum schedule changed mid-week.
By day three I felt I was doing my part in the two grandparent task share. Ashlyn got out the door for her ride on time at 7 a.m. Connor was up and eager to finish a book he and I started the evening before.
Tom asked loudly, trying to be the “fun” grandparent, “Who wants wake up music?”
Connor explained that we were going to read instead.
“Really?” Papa Tom directed at me, “So you think you have time for that?”
“Yes, I do! We are on the ball today! Lots of time for breakfast AND a book!”
He quietly mumbled, “I doubt it.”
Feeling triumphant and well organized we headed out for the day at exactly 7:40 a.m. (the precise time listed in the “Binder”). On our way to the door, Tom looked at Connor and said to me, “Are you going to comb his hair?”
“I did,” I quipped, “It is THAT way due to the bubble bath disaster two days ago.”
“Well, maybe we can wet it down!”
Again I challenged, “I DID ... three times.”
Knowing it was still “Alfalfa” times four, Tom hoisted him at a good angle in the sink while I doused his little cranium. Grabbing his jacket on the way to the car I said, “Here, Connor, put it on quick ‘cause we are running late.”
Tom was smirking over this remark.
Connor now looking at me sideways asked, “You want me to put my coat on OVER my pajamas?”
Not wanting to meet Tom’s eyes, I just grabbed my grandson’s hand and we raced back in for a quick change.
Tripping on an obstacle in my path on way back out the door I looked down. There it lay mocking me ... the Binder.
