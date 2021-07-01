My thoughts on my column this week are being interchanged by thoughts of what I need to get done before Saturday. As much as I love Independence Day, this one will be very busy for me.
As has been the case for many years, I have family coming to town for the holiday. My house has become the Fourth of July destination (just the way I like it). We fire up the grill, play games in the yard, and have our own fireworks display the night before the big one in the park. My sister made me a shirt for this occasion: “Fireworks Director. I run, you run.” Very fitting.
In addition to that, there’s a lot of coordination to be done for the festivities in the park the night of the Fourth. For those who don’t yet know, we’re back to having our Baseball and Fireworks Spectacular, with the border-battle Legion baseball game between Wahpeton and Breckenridge at 8 p.m. at John Randall Field followed by a terrific fireworks display from Little Unny’s at dusk. It’s a lot of fun, but a lot of work, too. In the end, it’s all worth it. Seeing people in their lawn chairs, or blankets spread across the grass, enjoying the display and the evening is something to which I look forward every year.
That’s one of the things I mean when I describe “Why I Love Living in the Southern Valley” in the summer issue of Southern Valley Living magazine. I spoke at a Kiwanis meeting recently in which I went on and on about the things we have going on in Wahpeton, so it’s easy for me to talk about why I love living here and why others should consider it their home as well.
Also, if you missed “Point of View” on KVLY last Friday, take a look online when that episode is available. Mayor Dale and I talk with Chris Berg about the good things happening in Wahpeton.
I need to tout an upcoming event that I haven’t talked about yet, and that’s the Wahpeton All-Sports Booster Club annual golf tournament taking place July 15 at Bois de Sioux Golf Course. Although it’s getting close we still have to finalize some info but if you’re interested please save that date and plan on hitting the course with family or friends for a fun day in the park. And don’t forget to become a booster club member and support Huskie athletics. The club does a lot for our student athletes, and it couldn’t be done without our members’ support.
I can’t believe today is July already. Where did June go? In any case, get ready for a busy, and fun, month of July.
