A four-year-old girl could do anything she wanted on her birthday. As recreational facilities are opening up and more places are back in business she had a plethora to choose from. And her request to her mom was, “I want to ride the Prairie Rose Carousel!” So her family made a day trip to Wahpeton where she rode her favorite horse, visited the zoo, and picnicked in the park.
Other day brighteners and chuckles at the zoo this week include:
A young boy exclaimed, “The rhinos are HUGE And they have HUGE poops!” Yes, Connor the zookeepers agree with you!
A grandmother was having a hard time getting her grandson to leave the zoo. It was time to go home and it was evident that Grandma’s fun meter was pegged for the day. She was heard saying by a gate attendant, “If we don’t leave soon we may get locked in.” The little boy’s thoughtful reply was, “Oh no! Like the time Grandpa got locked in the bar and the cops came?”
A very nice woman called the zoo and talked to Myar, administration assistant. Her inquiry was, “How long does it take a giraffe to throw up?” She continued with, “ I suppose I could Google it, but thought it best to ask a professional.” Myar laughing said, “We don’t have giraffes yet, but let me ask the Zoo Director.” My reply was candid, “Longer than most mammals. And, if your giraffe is throwing up you need to call a vet.” Perhaps this was not the professional answer she was hoping to get.
While on tour I was explaining the hunting skills of the evasive species, the fossa. I added that 50 percent of their diet is lemurs! A young boy raised his hand and asked nervously, “Is that why you only have one lemur left?” Quickly I recanted saying they eat lemurs in the wild and that we will be getting two new ring tailed lemurs soon for our lone lemur, Fred.
We were fortunate to participate in the health care facilities parade on Tuesday. Hats off to staff and residents at our assisted living and nursing homes. We love you all! Reese the Llama was seen in Daily News pics of the parade this week looking very beautiful and regal. Lead by me, what you did not see is that if the photos were enlarged, I was wearing a light covering of llama spit. Reese didn’t feel like running to catch up with the little roller-blader in front of us. He chose to instead take his good ol’ time meandering on the streets and boulevards eating grass. He let me know it in the only way he could. I recovered.
In Conservation and Fun,
Kathy
