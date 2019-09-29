I have been Zoo Director for 25 years. Through them all, I have witnessed much change, growth, and adventure.
Although many hurrahs, there have also been challenges. One thing that has stayed the same is the joy I get watching the kids come through Zoo School. Workshops, classes, and special events give opportunities for all ages to participate in enjoyable learning.
It is fun to hear from these kids years later to see what field they chose. I have been at the zoo long enough to see zoo kids grow up to be zoologists, foresters, soldiers, teachers, and engineers. No matter what field our youth choose, it is our duty to foster their interests from a young age. We can do that on a daily basis in our regular jobs and encounters.
Likewise, we as adults can send a note or make a phone call to those who have influenced us as well. There are many who have shaped my work at the zoo and I am grateful to each one. In the meantime let us keep going forward inspiring the young people in our community.
Walking through the zoo this summer a young man gave a cheerful, “Hi, Kathy!” I responded equally happy, “Hi! How are you?”
Although I immediately could not name him I did remember him being, “that kid who could not stay off the equipment.” Truly. He was into everything except the animals. His interest instead was in our 4x4 Gators and anything that moves. The zoo educator had to hold tight to his hand at all times. So I pictured that as we visited a few minutes and I just had to ask, “So what do you do?” His reply, “I’m a mechanic for John Deere.”
