We are so excited! The Chamber has a new website and it’s pretty amazing. It looks great and there are so many features that will help people learn about our wonderful communities.
The main feature is a business directory that allows visitors of the site the ability to look for a business by industry. We get thousands of hits a month from people looking for a specific business or service. Being listed in the business directory is a benefit of being a Chamber member. Only Chamber members are listed in this directory.
Another feature that is exclusive to our Chamber members is the job posting site. Everyone is hiring and this is just another way to get your job openings seen. If you are a Chamber member and would like to know how to post your job openings to the website, please contact me at lisa@wbchamber.net and I will send you a link that will give you access to this feature.
Our events calendar is a great way to keep up-to-date on everything happening in the Twin Towns. You do not need to be a Chamber member to post an event to the calendar. Simply click the “+” in the upper right-hand corner to submit an event. We will receive an email notification of your request and once it is approved it will be shown on the calendar.
There is also a relocation tab located in the menu on the top of the home page. There is some very useful information located here to help people who are moving or are interested in moving to our community. It includes information on housing options, jobs, schools, etc. There is also a link to the Wahpeton Visitor’s Guide.
The Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to be able to offer this resource to the community. It is also a great source of exposure for our Chamber members. Make sure you check out the website at www.wbchamber.net. If your business is not a Chamber member and would like to become one to be included in these amazing benefits, please contact me at lisa@wbchamber.net. I’d be happy to visit with you regarding how we can help your business.
