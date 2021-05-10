In today’s competitive market, there is a choice for every product. You do not hold a monopoly on your product so you must know the customer is in control. For a business to sustain and stay viable, the customer must always come first. Keeping them happy and returning is the ultimate goal.
Studies show that repeat customers buy significantly more than first time customers and repeat customers are more likely to recommend you to someone close to them. In our current environment of increasing competition, building relationships with customers and creating customer buying experiences has become an important role in retail.
Customers are real people with feelings and emotion, which can be used to establish a bond. For businesses, each customer is a distinct individual who matters. In order for your customers to warm up to you, you must show sincerity and be respectful to them and their needs.
Respond to customer requests immediately. This shows goodwill and increases the chances that the customer will return for the purchase. Have a process in place to collect customer feedback and a way to log not only complaints but also how you respond to issues so this can be replicated if the issues ever comes up again.
Reward your customers. Customers feel rewarded when an exclusive offer is made to them or a select group of frequent customers. Not only does a loyalty program offer provide a practical reason to buy but it also provides information about the customer that allows their needs to be met more effectively. Rewarding existing customers for their loyalty not only increases retention but also increases the number of new customers your business brings in. This will occur through positive feedback from existing customers and the attractiveness of the loyalty deals.
Social networks are a great way to stay in touch with customers and build relationships. Facebook and Instagram are the most popular tools for business to interact through social media. “Likes” and “Follows” are the first steps in creating a customer relationship. Comments on your business can be used as valuable feedback. Frequently update your social media sites to encourage interaction from your customers.
A successful networker knows that it is not just what they receive from others but what they give that determines whether the networker is building solid relationships. The entire purpose of networking is to build solid, trusting relationships — business relationships that are of value to everyone involved. You want your customers to feel that they are going to obtain something of value from your service. Networking will grow your business, attract long-lasting business associates, and develop a solid referral base for your business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.