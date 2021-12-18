This is the time of the year when I write a Christmas column reminding us all to slow down and enjoy! I am saddened to hear how, for so many, the hustle and bustle brings stress and anxiety. I start out very ambitious and then give way to my own recommendations. And sometimes ... a little treat or sweetness helps us cope.
While cleaning out the guest room for our family holiday gathering, I found some small stocking stuffers that didn’t get used from last year due to our family not gathering during COVID. Tom asked me one night if we had any chocolate in the house as he had a sweet tooth.
“Um …yea we do.”
I returned with a couple of wrapped pieces that I tossed to him.
“How old is this?” he asked.
“Probably Halloween,” I fibbed.
“It’s a Santa,” he stated flatly suspecting it was not from this year.
“Oops! I guess you busted me. But, candy lasts forever, right? Besides you are the sugar-holic in the house. I am never THAT desperate for candy!”
Later while sorting another box of “stuff,” I set some things out for the dumpster. He yelled from the kitchen, “Does all this go to recycling?” I panicked as I could not answer. He was going to find me in a conundrum. He asked again. I tried to speak, but couldn’t. And on the third try he searched and found me trying to get a gummy reindeer unstuck from the roof of my mouth. We both decided no more old candy.
As the week went on, we prepped for company. Evenings after work spent cleaning, sorting, washing linens and scrubbing carpets had me reminding myself of my own words of wisdom. Just stop and enjoy the moments of the season. Nobody really notices what does not get done. Family appreciates the efforts of a nice homecoming.
So with chores left undone and shopping not yet started, we sat by our Christmas balsam (already starting to shed its short needles).
“We should shop for the grandkids’ gifts. Want to go now?” Tom asked.
“Nope,” I said.
“What’s in your glass?” he asked.
Handing it to him for a taste I said, “Just two ingredients ... I’ll heat the brandy and you can go ahead and pull a candy cane from the tree.”
Enjoy the season and may sugarplums dance in your heads ... and in your mouths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.