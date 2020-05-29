I was saddened to hear of the passing of Richie Smith, Wahpeton. Richie was associated with all things good and he will be missed.
So often Richie and his wife Ann would pop into the zoo to see what was going on. Often they would be dressed in running attire because they jogged several or many miles prior. They would see an event happening and offered their support.
Richie always wore a smile and was kind hearted. He also supported the zoo behind the scenes as an unofficial ambassador for our conservation mission.
The park and zoo were important to him as evidenced by their close locale in residence. Knowing the value of healthy outdoor participation it is no wonder that Richie and Ann together raised four active children using the park as an additional recreation room.
They were outstanding representatives of healthy and fun living here in the valley.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ann, Kelly, Kathleen, Kierann and Jason, Connor, and all family, colleagues, and all friends of Richie Smith.
We were fortunate to know him and our community benefitted by his presence.
