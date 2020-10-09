Fran Werre, age 99, recently passed away and her funeral was held at St. John’s Catholic Church.
Her son Jim offered a fitting eulogy that emphasized how everybody around town would ask “How’s Fran?” wherever he was at. A few of us involved with the arts and fans of Fran were in attendance. Fran’s popularity certainly could be attributed to her kindness.
Throughout her lifetime, Fran knew the value of a friendly smile and positive things she had to say about everybody and everything. One of her former students marveled over teaching skills.
Fran was a skilled artist during Art4Life activities at Siena Court. She was very modest about her abilities and it was interesting to read that she enjoyed oil painting. Fran wanted the attention on others and asked why all the fuss over her when we helped her on the mini-bus to take the annual Christmas lighting tour and sing holiday carols. Indeed, there was no better candidate to get a little help so she could enjoy a delightful evening.
We can learn from Fran Werre. There are many kind things we can do to help others. God gives everybody special skills that can help others.
Fran wrote cards throughout her lifetime. Write a card of thanks to a former teacher, coach, friend, family member, professional associate or staff. Written cards with a personal touch still trump a quick email.
Maybe you love the outdoors and hunt, fish or bird-watch. Share your passion with young people and pass on the tradition. Our Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club offers many opportunities to mentor aspiring young outdoorsmen.
Be friendly like Fran and give everybody you meet a smile. It is gratifying during these pandemic days where there can be mistrust that could be replaced with friendliness. You got it every time you saw Fran!
Fran’s eyes lit up anytime Zoo4Life brought critters like llamas to Siena Court. It probably reminded her of horse-riding days. The Humane Society always needs help with dog care.
She enjoyed sitting outside her Siena Court room and listening to musicians like Steve Worner, Tilford Kroshus and Ed Moore. Ah, the power of the international language – music!
The Kinship Program is our local mentoring program where positive adults can be impactful on a young child. Like Fran who characterized her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as terrific, consider being that role model. She likely shared her love of reading to them.
Fran was a generous supporter of the Red Door Art Gallery and appreciated the local home for the arts. There are many local nonprofits who need funding support when fundraisers have been minimized. Consider helping Special Olympics, Kinship Program, Chahinkapa Zoo, Food Pantry and Richland County Historical Society, to name a few.
Fran grew up in Dunn Center, out in beautiful Badlands country and knew the importance of a healthy environment. Keep your neighborhood clean and pick litter around the Twin Towns.
Serve others. Fran was a busy-bee at Bethel Lutheran Church. Strong faith teaches us to do the right things and help others. Often the best gift is just spending time with people.
Volunteer for the many programs that need help. Fran taught Sunday school. Offer your service with a club or organization. Fran choose the Eastern Star, PEO and Cowboy Hall of Fame. Don’t waste your value and abilities.
Fran was always complimentary of others. People do best with positive reinforcement. She was a great listener and looked you in the eyes during conversation. Fran did not multitask during conversations and gave you her full attention. She was teaching a lesson that you needed to do the exact same thing.
Speak words of gratitude. Maybe even take time to write down things every day to be grateful for. Fran helped write her obituary and it was filled with mention of all the blessings in her life. Indeed she reciprocated everything she believed in.
So “How’s Fran?” She’s likely smiling high above any time you emulate one of her lifelong impressions upon others!
