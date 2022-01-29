So many people make up our lives. Some come on softly yet strong. We can count on them.
Helen Beyer was one of those exceptional souls. Each Thursday from 1999 to 2016, Helen came to the Prairie Rose Carousel and volunteered the afternoon/evening shift. Most often, volunteers either manned the ticket booth or ran the carousel mechanics. Helen did both! She treated the horses almost reverently, ensuring the care of the talents of Lonnie Halverson and Delores Berg is preserved. She buffed the minor scratches with a soft towel when an excited toddler kicked with glee against a shiny mane. Reading the life tribute to Helen written by her family helps put the ventures of Helen’s life in her daily actions at the Prairie Rose.
Helen’s farm background was demonstrated in her dependability for tasks in her charge. She never missed a shift unexpectedly. Helen’s tenure as a nurse showed in the attention she gave each carousel rider — young and old. Learning that she walked to the hospital each shift is not surprising as it was her favorite mode of transportation to and from the carousel, as well.
When evenings were slower for riders, we would sit on the bench out front of the carousel and she told me of her travels with family. Israel was a favorite to her. This is not surprising as her faith was so very important to Helen.
As I drive to the zoo each winter morning, I will remember Helen Beyer skiing the cross country trails! The special lady lived a full and meaningful life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.