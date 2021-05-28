Memorial Day is a time to remember our fallen soldiers, the men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty.
So many people count it as the unofficial start of summer and a three-day weekend of which to look forward. There is nothing wrong with that anticipation and enjoying family traditions of course. But, while we’re planning the holiday picnic or pontoon party at the lake, let us pass on the Memorial Day meaning to our youth.
Sharing with our children and grandchildren the true meaning of the day is vital to the future respect of our country and military. Visiting a cemetery, sharing stories of family in the military, or attending a local ceremony are only a few ways to share this holiday with our loved ones. Better yet, let us always lead by example year-round, not only on Memorial Day. We can do this by standing tall for the flag, honoring God and country, and being kind to our neighbor.
Writing a letter to a soldier who is away from their family and the comforts of home is indeed appreciated. When we sometimes grumble about an inconvenience in our week let us quickly remember that we have many blessings of which to be thankful. And on the top of that list is our military!
God Bless!
Kathy
There will be a ceremony at the Dakota Ave. bridge at 10 a.m. Monday by the Wahpeton Legion Post 20. If you are away from home you can honor our fallen with a moment of silence at 3 p.m.
