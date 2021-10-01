I pen this week’s column from the desk of Lonnie Halverson. Lonnie passed away Tuesday, leaving broken hearts throughout our region.
In coping with our loss, we celebrate the joy he brought into our lives. Even if folks didn’t know this wonderful man personally, local residents more than likely have had their lives connect through his good work.
This skilled and talented man touched our community in hundreds of ways. Perhaps you have a favorite carousel horse crafted carefully and meticulously by his hands. The thousands of hours he spent with a trained eye and the vision to bring these antique equines back to life making the Prairie Rose Carousel is remarkable to say the least.
Maybe your child was lucky to receive one of the thousand miniature wooden canoes made by Lonnie and launched in the Red River for its journey to Hudson Bay.
Quite possibly you have seen his craftsmanship in your church, park and zoo and never knew it was he who was responsible for a new cross, the directional signs, shelter repairs, the orangutan habitat, or the shelving in the gift shop. The Prairie Rose Chapel very evidently shows Lonnie’s talent throughout. He artistically made numerous Christmas ornaments and handcrafted wooden bowls many times showcased at local fundraisers benefiting others.
He was always giving of his time and talent. Lonnie never wanted spotlight and fame. He was such a humble man who went about each day with a full agenda. That agenda was filled with good intentions of which he carried out fully.
The only thing that was more enormous than Lonnie’s talents was his heart. He was a man of integrity and faith.
I knew Lonnie for more than 30 years. There are so many stories, memories, and fond moments that will keep him alive in our daily thoughts. Each time I hear the sound of laughter from a young rider on the Prairie Rose Carousel, or smell sawdust and too strong coffee, it will remind me of my friend. I will forever envision Lonnie’s brilliant blue eyes often twinkling when he was up to some harmless mischief pranking a buddy. Those same eyes lit up with joy at the sight of happiness of everyone around him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.