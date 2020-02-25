The struggle is real. Small towns and rural communities everywhere are looking for ways to strengthen their economies and grow their ever-dwindling populations. With the rapid growth of our neighboring metropolitan areas, it becomes difficult for small town living to outshine the glitz and glamour of big city life.
One of the biggest challenges we face is getting people who live in our community to appreciate and enjoy what we have in our own backyard. We tend to jump in the car and head out of town for many things we offer right here. Becoming aware of this trend and changing this “habit” is an easy step you can take to help grow our community. Shopping local keeps your dollars in our community, provides jobs and will help bring new businesses or our towns.
According to Civic Economics — Andersonville Study of Retail Economics, for every $100 you spend at locally owned businesses, $68 stays in our community. Those dollars make a huge impact on the growth and development of our area.
Our local shops and restaurants make our towns unique. We offer things that you can’t find in other communities. We are fortunate to have an amazing zoo and a beautiful golf course. Artists are able to display their work at our very own Red Door Art Gallery. This and so much more can be found right here.
It’s time to stop and take a look at how we can work together to make our community thrive. Go out and enjoy what Wahpeton Breckenridge has to offer. Be proud of who we are and the things that make us unique. A few small changes can really make a big impact.
On Thursday, Feb. 27 we will hold our annual meeting at City Brew Hall in Wahpeton. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with a sit down dinner starting at 6 p.m. This year we will be adding to the fun with a Mardis Gras-themed murder mystery “Bumped Off on Bourbon Street.” Tickets are $25 for chamber members and $35 for non-chamber members. Everyone is invited. Call the chamber office at 701-642-8744 to get your tickets. We hope to see you there.
