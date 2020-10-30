In a few short days we will know who the Commander in Chief will be for the next four years.
This is an election that will be remembered for decades. I don’t typically preach politics, but I do encourage mutual respect between voters.
While growing up my family honored God and country. We flew the flag and always stood for our national anthem whether it be live or on television. My parents voted in the presidential elections yet rarely spoke politics (at least not in the presences of my only sister and me).
At a very young age I seemed to know my parents’ political party affiliation. This was only because our neighbors would banter while stuffing paper donkeys or elephants in each others’ mailboxes. But, once the election was over, no matter which party won, my parents trusted and respected the President of the United States. Patriotism was part of my childhood including visiting cemeteries honoring the fallen each Memorial Day.
I later joined the U.S. Army and in the winter of 1980-81 I was assigned to Ronald Reagan’s Presidential Inaugural Committee. It was considered an honor and I took is most seriously. I was in transportation and my job was to transport committee members to wherever they needed to be. Due to Pres. Reagan’s fame in Hollywood, we also drove numerous celebrities. Although meeting many famous people I was not in awe of movie stars, but rather the stars on General Bradley’s uniform. Being in the same venue with the Omar Bradley was indeed an honor. He was the last of the five-star generals.
I am not certain, but strongly believe that my parents were the only ones on South Seventh Street in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to get an inauguration invitation from the White House. They did not attend, but it is a safe bet that same invitation made its appearance at a few backyard barbecues. I know that they watched on television hoping to spot me in the parade.
Being stationed in our nation’s capital brought me close to other historical events. I was there a for the return of 444 hostages one week after the inauguration and then three months later my company was on high alert March 30 after the assassination attempt on President Reagan by John Hinckley.
I witnessed much protesting at national monuments knowing that they were free to do so because our soldiers fought for their right to protest. More importantly I witnessed hordes of people visiting the monuments with reverence and respect. My own family came to see me and together we visited Arlington Cemetery with awe and admiration. From Riverside Cemetery in Breckenridge to Arlington Cemetery, my folks came full circle with me. Leading by example they had fostered that value years earlier.
Let us all lead by example in this election year. Respect the values and viewpoints of our neighbors and go forward in to 2021 with strength and optimism.
God Bless,
Kathy
