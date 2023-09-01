Rick Berndt, a career Wahpeton Street Department worker, recently passed away. Sympathy for his passing to family and friends and gratefulness for Rick’s public service are offered in sync.

Rick’s 44 years beat my parks and recreation career by a year. I was fortunate to start my profession and work alongside a cadre of street department lifers, including Robin Dahlgren, Tony Kub, Vern Krause, Charlie Cox and Bob Marks.



WAYNE BEYER is the former Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director.

