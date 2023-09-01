Rick Berndt, a career Wahpeton Street Department worker, recently passed away. Sympathy for his passing to family and friends and gratefulness for Rick’s public service are offered in sync.
Rick’s 44 years beat my parks and recreation career by a year. I was fortunate to start my profession and work alongside a cadre of street department lifers, including Robin Dahlgren, Tony Kub, Vern Krause, Charlie Cox and Bob Marks.
Like many long-time Wahpeton residents, “Bernie” loved hunting, fishing and softball. He was an outstanding outfielder for M&M Construction who regularly hit the right-center field alley with powerful line drives. Rick had an outstanding arm that he passed on to his son Evan, another fine softball player. He was a competitor and friends with teammates and opponents alike.
“Bernie’s” passing is remindful of the importance of the Wahpeton Street Department. They are truly a vital cog of the city team. The Wahpeton Park Board benefits greatly from their service.
The street department is not a big staff so they are an all-hands-on deck crew. When there is snow removal, they are all starting at 2 a.m., trying their best to have streets and public parking lots ready for residents and businesses first thing in the morning.
Snow removal is typically a thankless job, expected when it is done promptly, like normal, yet questioned if not finished by the start of people’s days. The amount of snow, ice conditions and equipment breakdowns are all factors for expediency. Winters like 2022-2023 mean long, long hours.
After clearing roads, we were grateful that sidewalks and trails along 16th Avenue North, 11th Street North and Sixth Street South, among others, were cleared for pedestrians.
The street department tars trail cracks to keep them safe and extend their longevity. Walkers, runners and bicyclists all appreciate the firm, coal black material filling the seams.
City beautification is enhanced by the street department. The guys used bucket trucks to hang petunia flower planters along Dakota Avenue in late May and remove them in the fall. Beautiful banners, especially for the Christmas holiday season, are hung by the same workers. They support patriotic efforts, like hanging American flags for the Memorial Day weekend and other times.
The street department often shares resources, like black dirt used for park landscaping projects and asphalt and concrete chips for roads and trails to make them more all-weather usable. Clay used for carousel and chapel projects came from city sources.
Heavy equipment is often shared. Citizens are fortunate that expensive equipment does not need to be purchased by the park board for a few uses during the year, like a payloader for placing and removing fishing piers from the river. Equipment purchases, like a wood chipper, are sometimes shared purchases.
The urban forest is supported by the street department. There is considerable tree trimming for sign and vehicle clearance. Oftentimes, there is major tree cleanup after a storm. What impressed me about the crew is their willingness to attend a tree trimming workshop offered by the North Dakota Forest Service to learn the proper techniques of tree trimming and pruning.
The street department has on-call staff available 24-7. They are invaluable citywide, including responding to plenty of park related calls.
City maintenance staff maintain the Bois de Sioux and Red River levees and greenways, impressive outdoor recreation areas for our residents and visitors.
When there are emergencies, like flood flights, the street department employees are like first call respondents. Barricades are placed, sewage systems are monitored and a plethora of extra duties are professionally met.
Vector control has been integral for comfortable outdoors time during mosquito seasons.
I admired street department guys that modeled active, healthy lifestyles. Tony Kub walked from his south Wahpeton residence along Fourth Street sidewalks to the Highway 210 Bypass nearly every day. Robin Dahlgren always offered a smile and friendly hand wave, both driving city trucks and while walking the First and Second Streets North neighborhoods. Rick Berndt was an outdoorsman and a softball friend.
We have been lucky to have professional city engineers and public works directors like Jerry Lein, Randy Nelson and Dennis Miranowski oversee the street department. Behind the scenes, they have been involved and supportive of countless park projects.
Rick Berndt and other street department lifers maybe were under-appreciated, but not by those keenly aware of their dedicated public lives.