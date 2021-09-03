The Sioux Falls Half-Marathon was a great event in our fellow Dakota state.
I registered for the full 26.2-mile marathon and found 15 minutes before the 6:30 a.m. start time that it was cancelled due to a 3-inch rainfall on Saturday night that flooded trails. Runners could run the half or use the entry for next year. The next best thing to a full marathon is a half marathon.
The Sioux Falls run is considered South Dakota’s premiere marathon weekend in a city known nationwide for its pedestrian trail system. The route follows the winding Big Sioux River for much of the race. Many cities maximize public trails along its scenic natural resources.
Registration and bib pickup were at the Sanford Pentagon. There were many large venues with Sanford sponsorship. They have invested much into Sioux Falls.
Marathons are opportunities to check out park facilities in other cities to get ideas. On Saturday, my wife Joan and I enjoyed a few hours at the beautifully maintained Great Plains Zoo, walked on the pink rock called Sioux Quartzite at Falls Park and checked out the downtown Sculpture Walk, known as one of the largest public art sculpture exhibits in the country.
It was a comfortable pre-race evening at my sister Carol’s home, enjoying a delicious carbohydrate rich pasta supper as tornadoes touched down seven miles south of town. I woke up a couple hours before race time for coffee, toast and a banana. Runners have rituals.
Race start was at famed Howard Wood Field, home of Sioux Falls football and track-field. Howard Wood was an iconic lifetime high school coach who positively influenced athletes in multiple sports. It was a casual gathering of runners with no announcements until just before race time. A fellow gray-haired runner told me about the cancellation after hearing it from a couple volunteers. There aren’t a lot of gray hairs at marathons.
It was a little deflating after training for a full marathon, including long runs up to 22 miles. A positive attitude shifted gears to do my best in the 13.1-mile half-marathon.
There were 957 runners, including 513 women and 444 men competed. Way to go, ladies! I stayed behind the 1:45 pace runner. I was too fast at the start — 7:30, so I slowed to eight minutes / mile, a target for most of the race except for hill climbing. It is not good to get gassed out at the start of a marathon. The temperature stayed at 64 degrees much of the race, decent for running.
Muddy trails alongside slopes of the Big Sioux River where the previous night’s heavy rain washed down dirt were slippery. It was helpful to have run in these conditions a few times with lots of youthful miles on Red River mud, running like a flat-footed beaver. I purposely ran in water to clean mud off my shoe cleats.
Homeless people wrapped up in sleeping bags under a bridge did not bother to check out the runners below them. I smile lots while running. Smiling improves your mental and physical health, increases your endurance and helps reduce stress levels and blood pressure. It makes you feel better and is a friendly way to greet and thank volunteers and race spectators, who notice.
The route went by Falls Park. Torrential water cascaded down the rocks compared to Saturday’s drought conditions with a few trickling mini-streams. We ran on Main Street past interesting sculptures on concrete pedestals. I wanted to take one with a girl reading a book. It would have been a good Erdrich sculpture but it was too heavy.
We passed the “Arc of Dreams,” America’s newest landmark sculpture created by South Dakota artist Dale Claude Lamphere. It is a tribute to the dreamers of the past, present and an inspiration to the dreamers of the future. The 60-ton monumental stainless-steel sculpture spans across the Big Sioux River downtown nearly the length of a football field. At the center of the Arc of Dreams is a 15-foot gap, 85-feet above the river, representing the leap of faith dreamers take to see their dreams come true. It recognizes and elevates the public art program to national prominence. The iconic sculpture is the signature piece of art for the city of Sioux Falls, helping to illustrate what it wants to be ... a unique and thriving modern city on the prairie. It made me want an iconic tree sculpture for Wahpeton even more.
Like always, nothing is left on the route and I finished exhausted on the running track finish line at Howard Wood Stadium, finishing in 1:45.32 or an 8:05 pace. Two 61-year-old kids with 1:44.01 and 1:44.09 times beat me amongst 60-64 year-olds. I would have been in the 65-69 age category the following day.
Next up is the Fargo Marathon on Sept. 25. My original plans were running a half-marathon with my wife Joan. But I need the challenge of a fall marathon!
