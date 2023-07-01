Safe running precautions enhance fun experience
Courtesy MCC

Eighty degrees, 90% humidity, feels like 97 degrees, excessive heat warning. No, not a caution sign before entering a sauna, but an average Texas morning during June. No matter where you live, if you run, walk or exercise outdoors, there will be some days in the heat.

Morning running is safer and more comfortable. If you get up with the sun, the temperatures will be cooler, often 20 degrees, than intense afternoon heat. Exercising is an invigorating way to start the day and gets you off on the right foot (pun intended).



Wayne Beyer is the retired Wahpeton Parks and Recreation director. 

