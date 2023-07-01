Safe running precautions enhance fun experience

Eighty degrees, 90% humidity, feels like 97 degrees, excessive heat warning. No, not a caution sign before entering a sauna, but an average Texas morning during June. No matter where you live, if you run, walk or exercise outdoors, there will be some days in the heat.
Morning running is safer and more comfortable. If you get up with the sun, the temperatures will be cooler, often 20 degrees, than intense afternoon heat. Exercising is an invigorating way to start the day and gets you off on the right foot (pun intended).
Staying hydrated is critically important. Drinking water before runs helps you stay well hydrated. Many electrolytes (sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, chloride and phosphorus) are lost when you sweat profusely. I have two hand-held beverage bottles and a Salomon vest that carries two lightweight beverage bottles. They are filled with Gatorade, orange juice, Powerade or coconut juice. I like fruit juices that offer some healthy nutrients.
Plan your route ahead of time that features water stations. In Wahpeton, that can include the parks, including Chahinkapa Park, Kidder Recreation Area and the Airport Park. They all have restrooms with sinks that you can wash and cool your head and neck with cool water. If it’s a long run, get to be good friends with a local business or friend who lives along the way with an outdoor water spicket.
Outdoors enthusiasts should always apply sunscreen. Even if you are going out for an hour run, respect the sun and its power. There are exercise and sweat-friendly sunscreens. Deena Kastor, a previous Olympian marathon runner, has been battling skin cancer much of her running career and cautions runners to protect themselves.
Wear loose, lightweight, breathable and light-colored clothing that reflects the sun’s rays, not dark shirts that absorb them. Running apparel should be moisture-wicking polyester, not cotton.
Sweating and continuous arm and leg movement rubbing against clothing can cause uncomfortable chafing. I learned that after a few miles it can even cause skin bleeding. There are good body glides that should be applied before runs in the groin and underarm areas.
Many runners wear breathable running hats or visors that help draw sweat away and keep your head cool. My preference is to pour cold water on the back of my neck. Some also wear sunglasses to reduce the sun’s glare.
Seek trails and sidewalks that are shaded by trees that can reduce temperatures by a few degrees. It is hard to avoid open, sunny trails all the time, as the south-side Bois de Sioux River levee trail is one of the most fun to run. Breezes are often cooling, though.
Patience with your running pace is needed. Some recommend lowering your speed by 30 seconds per mile for every five degrees over 60. Listen to your body that tries letting you know when you’re overdoing it. Last summer, I was running in the Winnipeg, Manitoba Marathon when it was stopped midway in the race when temperatures reached the upper 70s. Race officials felt the risk for heat-related injuries or death was too dangerous.
I suffered heat exhaustion during a Texas run in the 90s last summer and made some changes to drink more sports beverages. Symptoms included dizziness and ND (not just the abbreviation for North Dakota but for nausea and diarrhea). Leaves make terrible toilet paper and my vomiting wakes up dinosaurs – no fun! I have become more acclimated to the heat.
My wife may be right that there are days it is better to run on a treadmill in an air-conditioned building. I may be wrong in believing that you run outside no matter what the weather is to train for a possible race or marathon with the same conditions. There are humid days when the sweat ponds on your skin instead of evaporating to cool the body.
The run-walk method can be effective to lower body temperatures. Changing muscle dynamics combats injuries caused by overstressing muscles with the same continuous motion.
Drink plenty of water after the exercising. Chocolate milk is my favorite post-run beverage / food. Taking a cool shower feels good and I try to endure the chilly water until body temperatures subside and I’m no longer sweating.
Running in the heat is fun if you take the right precautions. Be safe to run another day.
Wayne Beyeris the retired Wahpeton Parks and Recreation director.